"I want to keep pushing as hard as I can" - Brad Keselowski wants RFK to win races going into his home state Michigan

Brad Keselowski returns to his native state this weekend for the 2022 FireKeeper Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday 7th, July, at 3 pm ET. This is his first return to his home state as a team co-owner and driver of RFK Racing.

Going into Michigan, he’s looking forward to a strong finish for both of his cars, the #6 Ford Mustang he drives, and #17 for Chris Buescher. Meanwhile, Keselowski has 0 wins at Michigan in 24 starts on the track.

On Brad Keselowski’s side, performance can also be ranked average with numerous DNFs. Despite different challenges here and there, the team is slowly getting back on its feet, and Keselowski believes the team is getting better every week, and with little patience, they’ll surely deliver. The 38-year-old has cited that his assignment is to keep pushing as hard as possible until he takes the RFK team to the next level.

In a media interaction, he said:

“Michigan is gonna probably be a tough race for us, but I’m looking at Richmond, Watkins Glen, Daytona, and I think we have a reason for a lot of optimism and hope. So, we’re gonna give it all we got, and I’m in this for the long haul. I’m 38 years old, and statistically, I’m still a few years away from my prime, and I want to keep pushing as hard as I can to get this company to where RFK — both cars, the 6 and the 17 — can win races and contend for championships”

The two Ruosh Fenway Keselowski cars have been experiencing rough times since the start of the season. The #17 for Buescher has been recording average performances for the better part of the season and has managed to claim seven top 10 finishes, including the recently concluded Indianapolis Road Course.

Brad Keselowski below playoff cutline for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Currently, there are only four races remaining in the regular season, and the two RFK NASCAR drivers are still below the playoff cutline, meaning they only have four racing weekends to secure a spot. With 14 drivers winning on record, the team has a narrow shot since the playoffs consist of 16 spots.

If Brad Keselowski manages to clinch wins in any of the remaining four races, he will have a hard time contesting for the championship with the L2-level penalty still hunting him. Things will be much easier for his teammate Chris Buescher to bring home for the championship if he manages to get to the playoffs in the next four races.

Brad Keselowski has been on track for more than a decade and this can be termed as one of his worst and best years at the same time. This is the year he made his debut for the team he co-owns after he was announced as the official co-owner of RFK in July 2021 partnering with Jack Roush’s groups.

He debuted the season on a good note, taking a top 10 finish in his first race with RFK. Things went south when he was handed the L2-level penalty for modifying a single-source part, becoming the first driver to be handed such a penalty this season.

