Brad Keselowski wants to turn RFK Racing into a 4-car NASCAR outfit in future

Brad Keselowski had a disappointing debut season as the owner/driver of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 38-year-old driver struggled to find momentum from the start and ended the season without a single win.

Earlier in the season, Keselowski was hit with severe penalties which derailed his entire season. However, the RFK Racing owner-driver hopes to make a comeback next year and the off-season is the perfect time for him to work on his weaknesses.

According to Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing has a long-term plan to expand to a four-car NASCAR outfit in the future. Keselowski spoke about the process after his teammate, Chris Buescher, clinched the victory at Bristol Motor Speedway. RFK Racing last owned four-cars in 2011 with Carl Edwards, Matt Kenseth, Greg Biffle, and David Ragan.

Keselowski understands the success that RFK Racing has seen in the past and wants its glory days back. Speaking to the media at Bristol Motor Speedway, Keselowski said:

"(RFK Racing) wants to get back to being at least a four-car team. That’s been our goal all along. Before you can get to a four-car team, you’ve got to get to a three-car team. Before you can get to a three-car team, you have to be relevant as a two-car team."

He continued:

"Obviously, we’re not in the playoffs with either of our cars, so we have more work to do. But our stated goal internally is to get back to being a four-car team. That’s not going to happen if you’re not winning races and you’re not relevant as a two-car team."

Brad Keselowski @keselowski I want to give a special shout out to the fans for believing in us all year, it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Every weekend you showed up at the race track with @rfkracing gear… Your support means everything, thank you! I want to give a special shout out to the fans for believing in us all year, it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Every weekend you showed up at the race track with @rfkracing gear… Your support means everything, thank you! https://t.co/q43wpEQBLT

Keselowski’s RFK Racing was the dominant team within NASCAR before the start of the 2016 season. They have won at least one of their races in 18 consecutive seasons to this point.

Chris Buescher gave only victory to Brad Keselowski’s team

Driving the #17 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing, Chris Buescher’s long absence from Victory Lane came to an end in the third playoff race of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway. Buescher secured his first and team’s first win of the 2022 season after beating Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott in the closing laps of the 266.5-mile-long race.

Brad Keselowski-owned RFK Racing has improved throughout the 2022 Cup season. The organization set the standard that they must be relevant and win races as a two-charter team before moving to a four-charter team.

