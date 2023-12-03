Brad Keselowski weighs in on the advantages of RFK Racing's possible IMSA debut: "That pedigree offers a lot"

Owner-operator at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Brad Keselowski seems to be aiming high for a team he has been at the helm of for only two complete seasons.

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion has set his sights on RFK Racing making its debut in the IMSA SportCar Championship. It is the premier North American road course racing series.

With the series boasting of iconic events in the world of endurance racing, the added road course experience for the team could be a defining characteristic for RFK Racing.

There has been an addition of several road courses to the highest echelon of stock car racing, with a significant focus on road racing in conjunction with ovals, which defines NASCAR. Speaking to NBC Sports about the same, Brad Keselowski said:

“As NASCAR continues to get heavier and heavier into road course racing, I think that pedigree offers a lot of advantages to the ecosystem of a successful Cup team.”

The NASCAR Cup Series has had a few drivers competing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship on a part-time basis. Names such as Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric, and Jimmie Johnson have tried their hands at the same.

It remains to be seen whether Brad Keselowski focuses on the SportsCar category of IMSA Racing going forward, or the Prototype category, which includes hybrid powertrains as a result.

Brad Keselowski's RFK Racing to field David Ragan in third 2024 Daytona 500 entry

RFK Racing not only has IMSA set on its horizons, but also a third part-time entry in the NASCAR Cup Series, similar to Trackhouse Racing's Project 91. Christened as the Stage 60 program, the #60 Ford Mustang will be seen entered in select events during the 2024 Cup Series season.

Starting with David Ragan's return to the sport in February of next year, the #60 car represents a rich and vivid history surrounding Jack Roush's heritage. Drivers such as Chris Buescher and Carl Edwards have driven Xfinity Series cars with the same number to victory lane on several occasions for the team.

With all the more eyeballs being grabbed by Brad Keselowski's team, an upturn in marketing revenue could work wonders for a group already on the rise.