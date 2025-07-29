“Brad has never forgot it”: Mark Martin reminisces about wiping out Carl Edwards and Keselowski for his first win for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JRM

JR Motorsports, a four-car Xfinity Series team that Dale Earnhardt Jr. owns, bagged its 100th series win at Indianapolis on Saturday, July 26. JRM is now just one win short of tying Richard Childress Racing for third on the all-time wins list as a team.The journey to 100 began on March 1, 2008, with the Sam’s Town 300 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mark Martin, who is now retired, got JRM their first cherished victory, while marking his 48th career Nationwide Series triumph.On the latest episode of the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast, Martin recalled getting Dale Earnhardt Jr. his first win as a team owner. What Martin executed in his No. 5 Delphi Chevy that day might not have been the cleanest finish, as he took out Carl Edwards (also retired) and Brad Keselowski moments before crossing the finish line.“Brad Keselowski thought he was going to deliver the first win,” Martin said. “Even though we probably had the best car but we had a pit stop, and after the pit stop, right at the end of the race, Carl (Edwards) and Brad were in front of me. I had better tires, and Carl and Brad were running side by side, and they kept running side by side, and I'm like, 'Y'all sort this out so that I can go up there and win the race!'” (0:14 onwards)“So I thought I would give Carl a little push, and it wiped out Carl and Brad. Yeah, so it wasn't too pretty and Brad has never forgot it,” Martin laughed as the DBC crew joined in.Thanks to Connor Zilisch, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is now the owner of a 100-time race-winning team. JRM currently fields four cars, the #88 driven by Zilisch, the #7 driven by Justin Allgaier, the #8 driven by Sammy Smith, and the #1 driven by Carson Kvapil.The organization also owns a part-time entry (No. 9) run occasionally by the Trackhouse Racing duo, Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen. Dale Jr. himself drives for JR Motorsports on a limited basis, but that’s not going to happen this year.“Just a good little driver”- Dale Earnhardt Jr. credits ex-JR Motorsports driver with Connor Zilisch’s milestone achievement at IndianapolisConnor Zilisch has four wins in his last nine starts with JR Motorsports. Furthermore, he finished inside the top five on every occasion. So Dale Earnhardt Jr. knew he had a very talented young driver behind the wheel of his No. 88 car.When Zilisch won, Dale Jr. was in attendance to celebrate with his team. However, the two-time Xfinity Series champion also lauded Sam Mayer for that little push he gave Zilisch towards the end.Reacting to the win, Dale Jr. said,“We got some help from Sam (Mayer) on the back straightaway. Just a good little driver. Hey, these races are tough on your heart. Up and down, up and down. 100 wins for our team. That’s a big deal.”“I know my sister and everybody’s very emotional, and we’re going to enjoy this one,” the Hall of Famer added.Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, is also one of the co-owners of JR Motorsports alongside Dale Jr. and Hendrick Motorsports boss Rick Hendrick. The team is now ahead of its 22nd race of the season, the HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway. Scheduled for August 2, the 250-lap event will stream live on CW with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.