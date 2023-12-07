"Brad is a visionary": Fans react to Brad Keselowski's team testing new wheels on Chris Buescher's car

Brad Keselowski's team is one of those who are testing at Phoenix Raceway and RFK Racing is conducting its tests with Chris Buescher.

In an effort to improve racing at short tracks in 2024, six NASCAR Cup teams are conducting tests at Phoenix Raceway. Each manufacturer is set to have two teams for testing.

RFK Racing is co-owned by Brad Keselowski, with Buescher testing for the Ford manufacturer. Keselowski's team seemed to have fitted a new wheel on the No. 17 Ford for the tests and fans are loving the new design, which is predominantly white.

Brad Keselowski, who was present during the first day of testing according to his social media post, put out a message, stating:

"Watching my man @Chris_Buescher tune in the @RFKracing cars at today's nascar 2024 test. Digging the new #DarkHorse mustang look"

He also tweeted:

"Testing out some white wheels. Makes the car easier to see for the team’s spotters. Added benefit of easier to see for fans and makes the sponsor logos pop."

Fans seem to have loved the new wheel on the No.17 car.

"Talk about someone who gets it, Brad is a Visionary," one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote:

"We dearly appreciate you bringing a fun little detail back into the sport Brad K cares about racing, case in point"

The key elements that will be assessed during the two-day testing at Phoenix will be aerodynamics, transaxle, mufflers, and tires.

Brad Keselowski's team unveils 2024 paint scheme for Chris Buescher

RKF Racing, which is co-owned by Brad Keselowski, recently unveiled the No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang Dark Horse which is set to race in multiple Cup Series races with Chris Buescher behind the wheel.

The paint scheme features a blue design with a black-painted trunk and hood, which interestingly seems to be missing the Ford logo. The two-tone paint scheme doesn't have much else going on, with the usual name and sponsor markings all over the car.

Fastenal will act as the main multi-race sponsor for the team in the upcoming season for Chris Buescher, who will be entering his ninth season racing in the Cup Series. The No.17 Ford Ford Mustang Dark Horse is expected to premier at the Busch Light Clash on February 4 at the LA Memorial Coliseum, when the NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off.