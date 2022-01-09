"He will always be my brother" - Brandon Brown's Talladega sponsor has a message for NASCAR star

Vic Reynolds, the co-founder and vice president of the Original Larry's Hard Lemonade Brewing Company, took to social media Thursday evening to defend NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown. The brewing company was the lead sponsor for Brown's race team that won the Sparks 300 at the Talladega Super Speedway. This victory would lead to the creation of the now infamous "Let's Go Brandon" chant.

What followed the chant, however, could not have been predicted — a new catchphrase for the political right and uncertainty for Brandon's 2022 NASCAR Xfinity season.

In a statement released on Facebook, Reynolds said:

“Unfortunately, the win was overshadowed politically and instead of becoming a time of celebration, I believe it became a season of pressure for Brandonbilt Motor Sports.”

Reynolds went on to add, saying:

“The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade Brewing Company will continue to build upon its long-standing relationship with NASCAR. With regards to Brandon Brown, he will always be my brother.”

Brandon was offered a season-long sponsorship deal from LGBcoin.io which appeared to be accepted by NASCAR, until it wasn't. The association rejected the sponsorship, saying they don't want to associate the sport with politics, on the left or the right.

For Brandon, his 2022 Xfinity season appears to be in limbo. Without a full-time sponsor, competing in the series would be virtually impossible.

NASCAR drivers share thoughts after Atlanta Motor Speedway testing

Goodyear's tire testing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway officially wrapped up on Thursday afternoon. After months of anticipation for steeper banking as well as the Next Gen car, analysis of the data and driver input can now begin.

One of the drivers who participated in the testing was the driver of the #17 RFK Ford Mustang Chris Buescher. Post-testing, he said:

“There’s a ton of new here. So, it’s probably not even fair comparing to the old Atlanta at this point, there are just so many variables.”

Testing at AMS was held to find the best tire combinations. It also gives NASCAR a chance to determine aerodynamics packages and rules for the newly repaved track.

Kurt Busch was almost giddy in his post-testing interview, and had this to say:

“Things are going to be moving quicker, you’re going to be digesting things much faster and you’re going to have that Daytona-Talladega style feel here at a mile and a half."

Although the new Atlanta track is expected to open to mixed reviews from NASCAR drivers and teams, those who have already tested on the repaved speedway are excited for the Folds of Honor Quick Trip 500 on March 20th, 2022.

