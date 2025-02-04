Brandon Jones' wife Ashley expresses panic over unfinished off-season projects as 2025 NASCAR Xfinity season approaches 

The offseason is over and the 2025 season of the NASCAR Xfinity Series is right around the corner. But Ashley, wife of former JR Motorsports driver Brandon Jones, is in a fix. Somehow, she hasn’t been able to tick off items from her ‘To-Do’ list during the offseason and now, she’s left with all the pending work.

A few hours ago, Ashley shared a story on Instagram with a photo, summing up her thoughts on her situation. She wrote:

“I haven't gotten to any of my off season projects and that's terrifying with the season starting in less than 2 weeks...”

Objects in the picture ranged from various pieces of machinery to stacks of dried-up hay. The photo stood for the amount of work that Ashley will have to do over the next couple of weeks.

Here is a screenshot of her IG story:

(Source: Ashley Jones/Instagram)

While Ashley would stay busy running her errands, her husband has to prepare for his return to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign. During 2018-22, he won five races for the North Carolina-based outfit and nearly bagged the championship title in 2022.

“I’m beyond excited to be returning to Joe Gibbs Racing and rejoining the Toyota Racing family,” Brandon Jones said, via Forbes. “My time with JGR was some of the most rewarding of my career, and I’m eager to build on that success as we chase more wins and a championship together.”

"For now, my focus remains on finishing this year strong for my team, crew, manufacturer, and Menards. We will push hard to win our way into the Playoffs and finish the year on a high note," he added.

Fans can watch the former JR Motorsports driver start his chase for his first titular win starting with the United Rentals 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15. The 120-lap race will start from 5 pm onwards.

Brandon Jones shares glimpses of leg workout with wife Ashley

Brandon Jones shared his leg day regime with his wife. The couple was seen doing waking lunges in their backyard. After all, a NASCAR driver like Jones must stay fit all year.

Jones and his wife decided to exercise outside because the day was sunny. Reflecting on the same, Jones took to Instagram and posted a short clip of them. The 27-year-old driver wrote as the caption to his post:

“Leg day complete on this Saturday, and we didn't hold back! showed up, showed out, powered through together. The sun was shining so we finished up our workout outside! Did you workout today?”

Brandon Jones married Ashley back in 2022. So, 2025 marks their second year of marriage. However, the couple have been together for 12 years now.

