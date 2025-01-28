Brandon Jones' wife Ashley reveals "perfect neutral outfit" with a subtle nod to Kansas City Chiefs 

NASCAR driver Brandon Jones' wife Ashley revealed her "neutral" outfit as the 2025 Super Bowl approaches. The hoodie read "GO TEAM," depicting neutrality and not supporting a particular team, however, Ashley also gave a subtle nod to the Chiefs.

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl this year with the latter attempting a three-peat victory. As the excitement builds for the game, Jones' wife shared her outfit for the game, showcasing that she wasn't supporting any particular team. But she also mentioned that the merchandise might be a "little biased" towards the Chiefs.

"With Super Bowl in February/close to V-Day the perfect neutral outfit - okay it may be a little biased to @chiefs 😉," she wrote in the story.

Ashley Jones shares her "neutral" outfit ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl (@the.ashleyjones on Instagram)

Brendon Jones married Ashley back in 2022. The couple had been together for well over a decade at the time of their marriage. They recently celebrated their second marriage anniversary.

Jones races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He piloted the #9 Chevy for JR Motorsports in 2023 and 2024 but is set to return to Joe Gibbs Racing in the upcoming season.

Brandon Jones looking forward to a successful stint in 2025 upon returning with JGR

Brandon Jones debuted in the Xfinity Series back in 2015 with Richard Childress racing and joined the team on a full-time schedule the following season. In 2018, he moved to Joe Gibbs Racing and piloted the #19 Toyota until the end of the 2022 season, before moving to JR Motorsports.

As he prepares his move back to JGR in the 2025 season, Jones has a positive outlook for the season.

"I'm betting on myself and believing in JGR. I feel like, 'Okay, now at this point, I've got plenty of knowledge on these tracks. I've got plenty of racecraft. Let's just try to go win a lot of races and see if we can't build that resume to try to make the next leap,'" he said (via Fanbuzz).

"I've seen so many guys come in, especially on the Xfinity side. They'll go win 9-10 races, even win the championship. Then it's five years down the road in Cup, six years down the road and they're just starting to tap into that top five and being able to win races[...] If I'm not that eight-race-a-year kinda person and contending for the championship, then it's probably not going to be any better moving to the next level," he added.

In the past decade, Brandon Jones has won five races in the Xfinity Series with 119 top-ten finishes. He is set to pilot the #20 Toyota in the upcoming season.

