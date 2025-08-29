"Brave enough to speak the truth": Mark Martin applauds Christopher Bell for challenging NASCAR playoffs

The NASCAR playoff format debate has been a topic that has been debated for quite some time now, and the latest person to join that debate is NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell. The driver recently presented his opinions on the current playoff format and didn't hesitate to challenge it. This was appreciated by NASCAR legend and legendary driver, Mark Martin, through his social media handle.Bell expressed how he would still want to have the old 36-race format in the Cup Series to determine who should be crowned as the champion at the end of the season.&quot;I would like to have 36 races count towards a champion. That's how you get a champion of the sport in Auto Racing. People are gonna say, Football does it, Basketball does it. Actually, basketball has seven games. I think you gotta have more than one. If you're going to have a champion of Auto Racing, it needs to be a full race schedule,&quot; Bell said via Dirty Mo Media.Reacting to these statements, Mark Martin shared his appreciation for Bell and also called him his new favourite driver on the grid.&quot;Only current driver brave enough to speak the truth @CBellRacing. My new favorite driver,&quot; Mark Martin wrote via X.Bell further added that he understands that the current format is more entertaining and creates big moments in the sport that the fans love. The driver is currently preparing himself for the first playoff race this weekend at the Darlington Raceway.Christopher Bell is hopeful for the NASCAR title before the first race of the playoffsNASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell has three victories this season, all of them coming in the initial stages of the season. The driver won three consecutive races, winning the second, third and fourth races of the season. Since then, the driver has delivered consistent performances for his team but has been unable to secure another victory.As the Joe Gibbs Racing team driver sets himself up for the biggest stage for the playoffs, he remains hopeful and motivated to win this year's NASCAR Cup title.&quot;We have a great team, a great process, and we’re going to keep after it and have some great racetracks for us. I think we have all the tools we need to go out there, execute, and win races. Hopefully, we can do that. This year is my best year for a championship, I know that. Adam knows that. I’m ready to take it to him.” Christopher Bell said via Motorsport.Bell finished 13th during the last Cup Series race at the Daytona International Speedway last weekend and currently finds himself ranked fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings. He aims to clinch his first Cup Series title, driving the No. 20 car.