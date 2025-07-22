Braves and Reds unveil NASCAR-inspired MLB jerseys for the Bristol Motor Speedway showdown

The Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds of the MLB recently unveiled NASCAR-accented uniforms for their upcoming Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway. The same was announced recently by MLB on X (formerly known as Twitter).The uniforms will remain classic, but the numbers etched on them will look like race-car-like numbers on a jersey. Their helmets will also flaunt these NASCAR-inspired numbers, with a race-inspired checkered design on the backs of most of their helmets and baseball bats.Taking to X, MLB wrote,“JUST IN: The Braves and Reds have revealed exclusive uniforms for the Speedway Classic 🏁“The Braves cap features flames on the top of the visor, while the Reds cap has checkered racing flags across its visor. The jersey numbers reflect the spirit of numbers on racecars.”In another similar post, MLB on X wrote,“The Braves and Reds will also have a first for MLB during the Speedway Classic: Batting helmets custom-designed for a special league event, inspired directly by NASCAR.”The historic baseball game is scheduled for Saturday, August 2. That’s also one day ahead of the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway. Marking the 23rd race of the 2025 season, the 350-lap event will be televised live on the USA Network with exclusive radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.NASCAR updates its rulebook in favor of two of its teamsAccording to a verdict issued last week by U.S. Judge Kenneth D. Bell, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have been left to race as open, unchartered teams in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This happened after their requests for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction were turned down.Although there are going to be fewer than 40 entries at IMS, which means that 23XI Racing and FRM will not be in jeopardy of missing the event, things might not stay that way in the future. So, to prevent any such instance of “irreparable harm”, NASCAR released a statement which read,“NASCAR, at its sole discretion, may elect to limit the number of entries for a race to 40. In such instances, open teams will be determined based on team owner points standings.”As things stand, the trial date for the ongoing antitrust lawsuit has been set for December 1. Competing as an open team in the NASCAR Cup Series isn’t exactly economically viable, so one might wonder what will happen if 23XI and FRM lose to NASCAR.For now, all eyes are on Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which will host this year’s running of the iconic Brickyard 400. Scheduled for Sunday, July 27, the 160-lap event will stream live on TNT Sports with radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 2 pm ET onwards.