Breaking: NASCAR confirms race director exit yet offers no explanation

Jusan Hamilton, who had been with NASCAR for over a decade, is no longer the series' race director. The sanctioning body did not give details regarding his departure but the decision was not performance-related, according to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

Following Hamilton's departure, Tim Bermann, who is the series' second full-time race director, is expected to take over the full responsibility for the rest of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

"NASCAR has parted ways with race director Jusan Hamilton. NASCAR confirmed he is no longer with the company but would not elaborate. My understanding is the decision was not performance related," Pockrass wrote on X.

Hamilton joined through the Drive for Diversity program and was the first African American to serve as a race director for a NASCAR national series event in 2017. The following year, he became the first Black race director in the Cup Series at Pocono Raceway.

"NASCAR has had two full-time race directors who would share the duties throughout the year so Tim Bermann would likely do the remaining races of the 2025 season," Pockrass wrote in a follow up tweet.

Hamilton also served as the director of NASCAR's diversity program and mentored young motorsport professionals.

Meanwhile, NASCAR Senior Holdings executive Chip Wile is also set to leave after over 15 years in the sport.

NASCAR track executive Chip Wile to leave after the current season

The sanctioning body announced on September 26 that Chip Wile would be leaving NASCAR after the 2025 season. As part of his Chief Track Properties Officer role, Wilde would travel nationwide to inspect courses and approve changes. However, he wants to spend more time with his teenage children before they leave for college.

"I've got four years left with my boys and being on an airplane every weekend isn't what I want to be doing," Wile told Sports Business Journal.

Wile spent 13 years with Bill Davis Racing and Turner Motorsports before he became the chief track properties officer in 2021. He managed the day-to-day operations for more than a dozen NASCAR venues, including the L.A. Coliseum, Chicago circuit, and the upcoming road course near a naval base in San Diego.

Executive Vice President Ben Kennedy will now take over duties to cover Wile's role. Kennedy left his Xfinity Series driving seat in 2018 and moved into executive roles. He will now also oversee venue work and track upgrades.

