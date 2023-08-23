BREAKING: NASCAR team set to cease operations at the end of final 2023 series race

NASCAR team GMS Racing has stated that it will stop operating at the end of the 2023 racing season.

Following the championship race at Phoenix Raceway, GMS Fabrication, a separate company that has worked with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race team, will likewise shut down its operations.

“Without their effort and dedication, we would have never been able to win two Truck championships, three ARCA championships and 68 wins. Leadership is always critical in any success story. Since 2015, Mike Beam has been the catalyst of this race team’s success. " GMS team owner, Maury Gallagher said (via NASCAR)

Entrepreneur and CEO of Allegiant Travel Company Maury Gallagher created GMS Racing, formerly known as Gallagher Motorsports, in 2012. The team ran the No. 23 in memory of Spencer Clark, a teenage driver from Las Vegas who tragically passed away at the start of his career in 2006.

Spencer Clark was a tribute to Gallagher's son, Spencer Gallagher, who initially competed for the team in the ARCA Menards Series. A part-time Nascar Craftsman Truck Series race team was added to the group in 2013, and Gallagher participated in three races.

In late 2021, Gallagher confirmed that he will field a NASCAR Cup Series team in 2022 after acquiring a majority stake in Richard Petty Motorsports. In 2022, Petty GMS, the newly rebranded team, started racing alongside the Truck Series teams. Despite the fact that the closure of the race team marks the end of an era, the future is optimistic.

GMS Racing and its winning streak in the NASCAR Series

Over the course of three seasons, GMS drivers collectively won 19 races. The Truck Series fielded five full-time teams, with drivers Tyler Ankrum, Creed, Moffitt, and Zane Smith trying for the title, and a fifth truck with a rotational lineup of drivers.

Creed led the team with five victories, Smith had two, Moffitt had one, Chase Elliott had two, and Sam Mayer had one.

GMS qualified for three of the four championship contention spots going into the final race at Phoenix Raceway, and the team concluded the year with an incredible 1-2-3 finish, led by Creed, who won the team's second Truck Series championship.

The most recent win for the team was with Grant Enfinger in the NASCAR Truck Series, making them the Chevrolet with the longest winning streak. All three drivers will aim to further the legacy of one of the Truck Series' most illustrious teams with the year's remaining six races.