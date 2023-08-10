BREAKING: Noah Gragson requests Legacy Motor Club to release him as he seeks ‘second chance’ in NASCAR racing

Noah Gragson's tumultuous journey after he liked a certain social media post on Instagram that did not align with his team's and the sport's ethics seems to have finally come to an official end. After several rumors around the #42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver, Legacy Motor Club has confirmed Gragson's departure from the team on his request.

The whole story kicked off after the former Xfinity Series driver for JR Motorsports was found to have liked a meme on Instagram. The said meme was deemed insensitive by his team and the governing body as it showcased George Floyd, who died in police custody in 2020. Floyd's death sparked worldwide outrage against racism and police brutality, resulting in many protests around the globe.

While the news about Noah Gragson and Legacy Motor Club parting ways was known to the fraternity earlier, the team co-owned by Jimmie Johnson made the same official on Thursday, August 10. The statement implied Gragson requesting a release from his contract, which read:

"I have asked Legacy Motor Club to release me from my contract so that I can take time to work through the NASCAR reinstatement process. I love racing and I am looking forward to a second chance to compete for wins at the highest level of NASCAR." - Noah Gragson

Legacy Motor Club's CEO opens up on the situation surrounding Noah Gragson

The #42 Legacy Motor Club entry and its now former driver Noah Gragson found themselves in a difficult situation as the latter's actions on social media split the NASCAR fraternity into two. While some fans and people in the industry wholeheartedly stand by the team's and the governing body's decision to suspend Gragson, many fans also think the opposite.

Meanwhile, Legacy MC's CEO Cad Wells III spoke about Gragson. In an official release, he said:

"Noah has a ton of talent and a great personality. This is a difficult situation, but we are proud that Noah has taken ownership of his actions and are confident he will work through this process with NASCAR and come back stronger."

The #42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will be piloted by Le Man's winner and NASCAR Garage 56 driver Mike Rockenfeller for the next two road course events. Further information about Gragson's replacement is yet to be announced.