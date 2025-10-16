Brenden 'Butterbean' Queen delivers powerful message after Kaulig Racing names him first RAM 1500 driver

Kaulig Racing, which is set to field five entries in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series next season, has tapped its first driver. The team announced on Thursday morning (October 16) that the 2025 ARCA Menards Series champion, Brenden "Butterbean" Queen, will drive one of its new RAM 1500 trucks in 2026.
Queen dominated the ARCA series this season. He won eight races and posted 17 top-5 finishes across 20 races on the way to the title. The 27-year-old has four previous starts in the Truck Series, with his best finish being fourth place during his debut in 2024. He also made two starts in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig this season.
Queen's Truck number and sponsors have not been announced yet, but the Chesapeake native has set his goals for the upcoming season.
"A big thanks to Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, RAM, and everyone at Kaulig Racing for this opportunity. I'm just a short-track kid who’s worked hard every day, never really knowing if I'd ever make it to this level. I'm very thankful for this chance and can't wait to get rolling with RAM and Kaulig Racing," Queen said in a statement, via Speedway Digest.
"The goals are simple: build a winning team and chase championships," he added.
Kaulig Racing's expansion into the Truck Series marks a major move for both the team and the RAM brand. Earlier this year, RAM announced its return to the sport with a multiyear partnership with Kaulig. The Stellantis brand last supported factory trucks in 2012.
"He deserves this opportunity" - Kaulig Racing CEO waiting to see Butterbean's potential in 2026
Brenden Queen began racing when he was six years old in Legend cars at Langley Speedway in Virginia. He won Langley track titles thrice and earned the 2016 late model stock title at East Carolina and the 2022 dirt late model championship at Dixieland Speedway.
Kaulig's CEO, Chris Rice, commented on the team's first Truck hire in Butterbean and said:
"It's been amazing to see what Brenden is capable of, from winning multiple championships at his local short track to his dominant ARCA championship season. He's proven he deserves this opportunity, and we can't wait to see what he does in the Truck Series next year."
Kaulig Racing will serve as RAM's anchor factory team in this return. The operations will be based in Welcome, North Carolina, where Kaulig already runs its Cup and Xfinity programs. The Truck Series season will start at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2026.
