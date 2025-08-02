Brenden Queen conquers chaos in Iowa race to claim maiden ARCA short track victory

Brenden Queen won his first ARCA short track race at Iowa Speedway. A video posted by the ARCA Menards Series on X captured Queen, also known as “Butterbean,” crossing the line first after surviving multiple restarts and pressure from Brent Crews.In the 150-lap race at Iowa Speedway, Queen took the lead from Crews during a mid-race restart. The two would remain the main contenders for the rest of the evening. With just eight laps remaining, they made contact while going through lapped traffic, but Queen held on and led to the finish. A video of the same was shared on ARCA’s official X. “Do they grow Butterbeans in Iowa? @03Butterbean scores his first ARCA short track victory at @iowaspeedway!” the caption read.Brent Crews was the only other driver to lead a lap during the race and finished second. Post-race, Brenden Queen told FOX Sports:“I’m just gonna keep letting him run into me and not win... just refuse to lose there.”Venturini Motorsports teammates Lawless Alan and Isabella Robusto followed in third and fourth, respectively, while Lavar Scott overcame an early spin to finish fifth. From the start, Brenden Queen took control, leading into Turn 1 before Crews closed in as they approached traffic. On lap 20, Crews took advantage of lapped traffic to grab the lead, but the caution came out seconds later for a spin by Kadence Davenport. Queen regained the lead later through a strong outside lane restart, the first leader to make that lane choice all night, and it paid off as he pulled ahead of Crews.As the race neared the final laps, Crews closed in again. With 10 laps to go, Queen’s encounter with Quinn Davis and Mitchell nearly opened the door for Crews, who made contact trying to capitalize. Despite the scare, Brenden Queen stayed ahead and won by managing traffic, pressure, and track position. This win marks Queen’s fifth of the ARCA season, but his first on a short track.Brenden Queen outlasted Truck Series competition to win at Michigan earlier this seasonBefore his short track win in Iowa, Brenden Queen scored a hard-fought win at Michigan International Speedway, his third win of the ARCA season. That race, part of the Henry Ford Health 200 in June, saw Queen battling not just one but two NASCAR Truck Series regulars for the win.Corey Heim, filling in for Jake Finch in the No. 25 Toyota, was Queen’s primary rival in the final laps. But another serious challenger was Gio Ruggiero, who led over 30 laps and engaged Queen in an aggressive battle before falling back to fourth after a light brush between the two cars. Queen held off both drivers to take the win.Gio Ruggiero (22) drives through Turn 2 in the ASA STARS National Tour Father’s Day 100 on Sunday, June 16, 2024- Source: ImagnPost-race, Queen addressed the contact with Ruggiero in a conversation with reporter Kaitlyn Vincie. He said:“So much respect for him and Gio (Ruggiero)... I have to watch replay, but it was my fault, sorry. Just racing for the win there. I didn't do a good job, I missed a shift there that kinda allowed him to stay with us.”The Michigan race had only two cautions, but Queen maximized his points haul with 49, the most of any driver that day. Behind him, Alan, Ruggiero, and Lavar Scott rounded out the top five.