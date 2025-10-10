Brenden Queen reveals his relationship with Kyle Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels: “Sends me a text every race”

Brenden Queen went on Corey LaJoie's Stacking Pennies podcast and named Kyle Larson's crew chief, Cliff Daniels, as a trusted mentor. He revealed that Daniels checks in on him after every race and gives him honest feedback.Queen recently won the ARCA Menards title after the series finale at Toledo Speedway. Reports suggest that the 27-year-old is bound to secure a full-time Truck Series ride with Kaulig Racing next season.The Chesapeake, Virginia, native has also made multiple NASCAR starts this year. He competed in the Truck Series race at Indianapolis and logged a mid-pack finish. Kaulig Racing gave him an Xfinity Series ride in the playoff races at Bristol and Kansas, where he came in 20th and 9th, respectively. He entered the events as a replacement for Josh Williams.Looking ahead, Lajoie asked Queen about his support system in the sport.&quot;Cliff Daniels sends me a text every race. Cliff drove one of my late models in 2018. So we go way back and he I love it because he tells me what I need to hear like. He ain't you know, I get my congratulations text from him, but he's gonna let me know what I did wrong, and that's what I need,&quot; he said [0:35 onwards]&quot;You don't always need to be told you're great and I respect him so much for that because he wants me to succeed, but to actually have somebody that's willing to tell you like, 'Hey, you lost this race because of this. It ain't nobody blame but yourself.' Sometimes you need to hear [that],&quot; he added.Brenden Queen's ARCA run also secured the owners championship for Pinnacle Racing Group.&quot;I raced him clean&quot;: Brenden Queen on his finale battle with Max ReevesBrenden Queen faced tough competition from Max Reeves during the ARCA Menards Series finale. Reeves had won pole position and battled Queen for multiple laps in the closing stages. While Reeves eventually won the race, he had to employ aggressive tactics to throw off Queen's pace.Queen addressed the matter in a post-race interview at Toledo Speedway.&quot;We won the owners [championship], we won the war. I raced him clean, [Reaves] will learn how to one day. What a dream season it’s been,&quot; he said via Frontstretch.comThe result marked Max Reeves' third win of the season. Brenden Queen, meanwhile, has a stacked resume from the 2025 season. He has finished outside the top-5 in only three of his 20 starts. With four poles under his belt, Queen notched up eight wins to record an impressive average finish at 4.8.Moreover, he's the only one among the seven full-time drivers to accumulate over 1000 points. His nearest rival, Lavar Scott, is 106 points adrift.