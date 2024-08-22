Brexton Busch registers victory as Kyle Busch remains winless with NASCAR playoffs approaching

Kyle Busch's son, Brexton Busch, won Wednesday night's dirt race at Millbridge Speedway. Driving the No. 18B SERVPRO car for Kyle Busch Motorsports (now under the banner of Spire Motorsports), the nine-year-old Las Vegas native came first and third in the two-race event at the quarter-mile oval in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Brexton Busch is a third-generation racecar driver, whose career started in 2020 driving in the Beginner Box Stock category at the Millbridge Speedway and Mountain Creek Speedway. Soon, Brexton followed in the footsteps of his father, Kyle Busch, who has a whopping 231 wins across NASCAR's national series.

Celebrating his win, Brexton tweeted:

"Back in Victory Lane!! The @SERVPRO #18B was lightning fast last night, 1st & 3rd!! Best way to start off a busy week👊🏻"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Since 2021, Brexton has emerged victorious in over 70 races across the country. As of October 2023, the budding speedster amassed over 30 wins in 11 different tracks in eight states. His wins came in Outlaw Karts, Bandoleros, Jr. Sprints and Restricted Micros divisions.

Unlike Brexton, his father is yet to win a race this year. Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, has led 159 laps this year and has recorded three top 5s and seven top 10s. The veteran racer is in a must-win situation to qualify for the playoffs.

Brexton Busch's father Kyle Busch on verge of missing playoffs

Kyle hasn't won a race since June 4, 2023. The 63-time NASCAR Cup Series winner could miss this year's playoffs if he doesn't win the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway next week (August 24) or the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway the week after (September 1).

As per NASCAR, Busch is 93 points behind the provisional playoff cutline. He's 17th in the Cup Series standings with 513 points.

Nevertheless, on Monday, Busch pulled off his first top-5 finish since the Würth 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway, which was 13 races ago. The longest Busch has gone without a top-5 finish is 16 races in 2022. Reflecting on the same, Trey Ryan, a popular NASCAR stats person posted (on X):

"Kyle Busch’s 4th place finish at Michigan was his first top 5 finish since Dover, 13 races ago.

"Before today, this had been the 2nd longest Kyle Busch has EVER gone without a top 5 finish (702 career starts)" Ryan added.

Expand Tweet

However, at Michigan, not only did Busch end P4, he won Stage 1 and led 24 laps.

Richard Childress Racing has one win this year, which came at Richmond through the hands of Busch's teammate, Austin Dillon. Unfortunately, Dillon's playoff spot was denied by NASCAR due to the controversial nature of his race-winning move that had spun Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback