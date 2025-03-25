Brexton fires a playful four-word shot at father Kyle Busch before their epic head-to-head showdown 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch's son, Brexton, reacted to their first head-to-head race, which will take place on Wednesday at Millbridge Speedway in North Carolina. The two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle announced the upcoming race with his nine-year-old son on Tuesday, March 25.

Brexton won his first Golden Driller trophy at the Tulsa Shootout earlier this year and has been racing on dirt tracks since the age of five. In a recent story on Instagram, he shared his four-word reaction to the father-son challenge.

"My dad isn't ready," Brexton wrote.

Bexton's story on March 25. Source: @brextonbuschon Instagram

Kyle Busch announced the "Battle of the Buschs" on X and wrote.

"For the FIRST TIME EVER, [Brexton Busch] and I will race head-to-head! Track Champ vs Rookie • Father vs Son Battle of the Busch’s by @SERVPRO This Wednesday, March 26th, at Millbridge. Watch on DirtVision.📺"

Brexton won the Flying A-Motorsports Junior Sprints feature after leading all 20 laps at the annual micro sprint racing event, Tulsa Shootout. The third-generation driver has over three years of experience on dirt tracks, including Millbridge and Mountain Creek.

He also raced alongside Kyle Busch at the Chili Bowl Nationals this year.

"Mix in a little bit of the dirt and a little bit of the pavement" - Kyle Busch on end goal for son Brexton

Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha are parents to two children, an older son, Brexton and a younger daughter, Lennix.

In January, he spoke about his nerves watching Brexton with Samantha following his win at the Tulsa Shootout.

"A lot better than I was about 25 minutes ago. I think this is more stress and more butterflies for me here than it is for the Daytona 500. This is such a huge deal, and it means so much to a family, what we do, and what we pour our lives into," Kyle Busch said (via FloRacing).

Kyle also revealed his end goal for Brexton and shared that the combination of dirt and pavement racing will help him prepare for NASCAR.

"I feel like a mixture of both...I just feel like if you mix in a little bit of the dirt and a little bit of the pavement right now, you can do anything... Right now, NASCAR is the end goal," Busch said (03:20 onwards).

Meanwhile, Kyle, who is currently in his 21st full-time NASCAR Cup Series season, is ranked 17th in the points standings. The 39-year-old has had one top-five and two top-10 finishes after the first six races of the 2025 Cup season.

The series will head to Martinsville Speedway this week for the Cook Out 400.

