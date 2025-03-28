Brexton sends a clear four-word message to father Kyle Busch after Millbridge defeat

Kyle Busch finished higher than his son, Brexton, during Wednesday’s 20-lap feature in the 600cc Winged Micros class at Millbridge Speedway. Following this, Brexton sent a clear message to his dad through X, formerly known as Twitter.

Busch and his son raced nose-to-tail for much of the race. At one point, Brexton, driver of the No. 18b SERVPRO machine, was tailing his father, almost sure to pass him on the bottom line. But Busch capitalized on that final restart with six to go and pulled off a commendable P3 finish.

Meanwhile, Brexton had to settle for a P6. But the nine-year-old speedster knew that he had given his father a solid run for his money. On that note, he wrote (on X),

“I ALMOST HAD YOU!!!”

Busch was impressed with how competitive his son was throughout the race. As quoted by NASCAR’s Zach Sturniolo in a recent story, Busch said of his son,

“He did a great job, though. I wasn't very good, so I wasn't making time going to the front, passing guys or getting closer to those in front of me to make a move. So I was just kind of holding my own riding, but trying as hard as I could. And if he was right there, then that's pretty good.”

Kyle Busch is the winningest driver today, holding records for the most wins in the Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck Series. He is currently vying for his first win of 2025, driving the No. 8 Chevy Camaro for Richard Childress Racing.

Kyle Busch is just days ahead of this year’s Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. He sits 17th in the driver standings with 130 points to his name. Fans can watch him in action only on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET onwards or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Richard Childress Racing's longtime partner joins forces with Kyle Busch for three races in 2025

Lucas Oil will be back with Kyle Busch for three races this season. The same was announced after the company recently signed a new one-year partnership with the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team.

Busch’s first race with Lucas Oil as his primary sponsor is the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville. Following that, Busch will carry the sponsorship to Mexico City and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Reflecting on their alliance, Mike Verlander, president of RCR, said through a statement,

“Season after season, Lucas Oil has given us the technical support needed to run up front and win, and that is what makes this partnership so exceptional and why we are thrilled to have them back as the primary sponsor of the No. 8 Chevrolet.”

Before joining Busch, Lucas Oil was already the official lubricant provider for RCR and ECR rngines. Notably, they also have a long-standing partnership with the veteran racer’s micro and sprint car team.

