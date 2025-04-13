Bristol carries extra meaning as NASCAR teams come together to honor Jon Edwards

The NASCAR field is joined this weekend to pay tribute to Jon Edwards, who served his entire career with Hendrick Motorsports, working with iconic drivers, including the likes of Jeff Gordon, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott. Apart from his excellent role as a PR representative to the stars in the sport, Edwards was also a mentor to many.

Jon Edwards spent over three decades in the sport, beginning his work with Hendrick Motorsports in 1994 at Darlington Raceway. Being a communications professional and an expert in his field, Edwards also served as the Director of Racing Communications within the team. Together, they experienced great success.

He passed away on the 10th of April 2025 at the age of 53. NASCAR is prepared to pay tribute to him using special decals on the cars' paint schemes, calling him "one of a kind."

Edwards was one of the most beloved figures in the NASCAR field. His more recent work with Kyle Larson at HMS kept him within the loop of the sport. His impact on the team and their work was immense, and his sudden passing came as a shock to many.

Hendrick Motorsports remembers Jon Edwards

After his passing, Jon Edwards was honored by the entire NASCAR field. Hendrick Motorsports, where he spent his entire career racing, also shared an emotional message.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Jon Edwards, our longtime friend, teammate and director of racing communications," a statement from the team read.

A professional in his field, Jon Edwards positively impacted HMS throughout the years with the many drivers he worked with. Calling him a "kind and thoughtful" person, Hendrick Motorsports mentioned that his contribution to the sport and the team, inclusive of all the individuals he impacted, cannot be "overstated":

"Jon was a consummate professional whose remarkable gift for building strong and lasting relationships made him a respected figure in our sport. His impact on Hendrick Motorsports, the NASCAR community and countless individuals cannot be overstated. Above all, Jon was a kind and thoughtful person who carried a genuine passion for our industry, our organization, and his many teammates and friends. Our thoughts are with Jon's family and all who are grieving this tremendous loss. He will be deeply missed."

Most recently, Edwards worked with Kyle Larson, who has been driving for Hendrick Motorsports since the 2021 season, having won the championship that year. Edwards was Larson's PR representative but was promoted to Director of Racing Communications more recently.

