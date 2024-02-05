"Bristol but make it a figure 8": Kyle Busch contemplates future venue for Busch Light Clash as NASCAR fans pitch in with their thoughts

The Busch Light Clash has seemingly seen its final running go live at the LA Memorial Coliseum and Cup Series driver Kyle Busch has jumped onto the conversation of where the event should head next. The NASCAR veteran recently posted a poll on X (formerly Twitter) asking the fans on where they think the next edition of the Clash should head. It read:

"Had a couple late night thoughts and wanted everyone’s opinion. Where should the Clash go in the future? Lets hear those thoughts!"

Expand Tweet

With NASCAR's contract with the University of Southern California, which manages the track coming to an end this year as well, it makes sense for the governing body to switch up what was originally an event aimed at generating buzz around the sport.

Fans came up with wild as well as attainable future venues in the comments:

"The only right answer is Bristol but make it a figure 8 though the infield"

Expand Tweet

"Option E: Bowman Gray!"

Expand Tweet

"Tulsa Expo Center"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen where the 2025 edition of the NASCAR Busch Light Clash will be held.

Where did Kyle Busch finish during 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash?

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch managed to keep up his top 3 finishing streak during the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver managed yet another P2 finish during the event on Saturday.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native talked about the feeling of finishing in the top 3 three years in a row at the venue and told motorsports.com:

"Second, third, second kind of hurts. I don’t know what it really is. It’s just tight nature, tight bullring kind of stuff, the things we all grow up doing with legends cars, late models, all that."

Former teammate and Joe Gibbs Racing driver of the #11 Toyota Camry XSE, Denny Hamlin managed to take the top spot after a typically chaotic race at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Kyle Busch now will be seen contesting against his fellow drivers later this month during the famed Daytona 500, which will kick off the regular points-paying season.