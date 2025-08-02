Bristol Motor Speedway will restore demolished sections after MLB event for the NASCAR Night Race: Reports

The organizers of the NASCAR race will restore the demolished parts of Bristol Motor Speedway after the MLB event at the same venue this weekend. According to reports, they will rebuild the garage and pit row sections of the track ahead of the Night race in September.
Bristol Motor Speedway is all set to host the matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at the "Last Great Colosseum" on Saturday, August 2. The MLB Speedway Classic, presented by BuildSubmaries.com, set to take place at 7:15 p.m. ET, will be the first MLB game in Tennessee.
As per reports, over 85,000 tickets have been sold for the event, as the venue expects a massive footfall. However, it wasn't easy to plan to accommodate such a huge crowd, especially at a Motor Speedway. As a result, the organizers began to demolish walls and buildings.
The crew also built the baseball infield, where a crew of nearly 400 created the Bristol diamond with dimensions spanning from 330 feet to the foul lines to 400 feet dead center. However, the crew must demolish all that again and prepare the venue for the NASCAR race weekend.
According to reports, the crews must build the garage section and the pit road concrete for the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series races in the second week of September. They will also reset the infield that has taken the baseball avatar this weekend.
Bristol president makes his feelings known about the NASCAR-MLB collaboration
Bristol president, Jerry Caldwell, shared his thoughts as Bristol is gearing up to host the upcoming MLB race between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds in a venue meant for Motorsports. He told NASCAR.com about the collaboration:
“We love hosting the races that we host, but it’s always fun to showcase our facility in a different light, and we’ve done that with football, and now we’re thrilled to be able to do that with Major League Baseball.”
“They’ve been great to work with. We’re blessed with a world-class team within Speedway Motorsports and at Bristol Motor Speedway. And then you couple that team with the team that Major League Baseball has assembled, and it’s really putting together something special, and I can’t wait for folks to get here and see it and just be wowed,” he added.
The Bristol Motor Speedway is a 0.533-mile oval short track in Bristol, Tennessee, primarily known for its association with NASCAR. It was opened in 1964 and is operated by Speedway Motorsports.
