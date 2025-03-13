Brittany Logano wows in baby blue co-ord set at UNC basketball game with husband Joey Logano and kids 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano and his family showed up at the latest UNC basketball game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Logano’s wife Brittany was seen wearing a baby blue outfit.

The Team Penske star, meanwhile, wore an “NC” X Jordan hoodie. Logano’s nine-year-old son, Hudson, donned a blue cap and a blue T-shirt with the same initials, clearly hinting at the team the family was cheering for.

Logano uploaded a picture of himself along with his family on Instagram, with the following caption:

“Cheering on @unc_basketball in CLT.”

The final score came down to 76-56, with UNC taking the victory in the ACC tournament. Their next game is scheduled for March 13, against Wake Forest.

Joey Logano is ahead of his fifth race of the season. In his previous four starts, the Mustang maestro hasn’t finished higher than 12th. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is vying for his first win of 2025 and 37th overall.

Next up for the 34-year-old native of Connecticut is the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, a 267-lap points race scheduled at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16. Former Cup Series champion and Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event.

Fans can watch the race live on Fox Sports 1 from 3:30 p.m. ET onwards. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Hall of Famer reacts to Joey Logano’s “pretty nitpicky” penalty at Phoenix

During lap 18 of last week’s Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, Joey Logano was handed a penalty for a restart violation. As a result, he was forced to sacrifice his starting position on the front row.

Veteran FOX journalist Bob Pockrass explained the rule about restarts. He wrote on X:

“At oval track events, once the green flag has been displayed at the initial start and all restarts, all vehicles must maintain their respective track position/lane established by the front row above the apron as determined by the inside painted line until they have crossed the start/finish line."

However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wasn’t too convinced. Reflecting on it in an episode of his Dale Jr. Download podcast, the Hall of Famer said:

“Sometimes NASCAR doesn’t call it. Sometimes they do call it. I do not remember the last time that they’ve called it on the front, you know — the leader, particularly at Phoenix. So that was pretty interesting,” (34:02)

“I thought it was pretty nitpicky. Did Joey break that rule? Yeah… I didn’t think that Joey was trying to gain an advantage there. I don’t think he was doing anything to block the car behind him. I just think that he misjudged it,” he added. (34:14)

Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the race marking his third consecutive victory of the season. Logano finished 13th, picking up 33 points, and is ninth in the driver standings, with 110 points.

