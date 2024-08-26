"Bro finally won a race" - NASCAR fans react to Bubba Wallace’s Draftycar video game triumph

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace recently shared a reel on his Instagram, where he showcased his skills in DRAFTYCAR, a video game that simulates stock car racing. Wallace won a race within the game, prompting a few of his fans to playfully tease the #23 driver.

Wallace pilots the #23 Toyota for 23XI Racing, competing full-time in the Cup Series. This year's campaign has been tough for the #23 team, as they have had a stroke of bad luck, suffering three DNFs and finding themselves on the wrong end of on-track incidents. However, the Alabama native has picked up pace, registering two top-five finishes and one top-ten finish in the last five Cup races.

Recently, Wallace uploaded a video to his Instagram, showcasing his skills in the video game. The reel was captioned,

Trending

"Vibes are 🆙 let’s go racing!"

NASCAR fans have reacted in the comments, remarking on his "victory" in the game. Some shared their own experiences of playing the game too.

"Bro finally won a race," a fan wrote.

Comment from Bubba Wallace's Instagram post (instgaram@bubbawallace)

"Omg my fiance hasn’t stopped since last night. He made his car look similar to your money lion car and chose 23 as the number," another fan commented.

Comment from Bubba Wallace's Instagram post (instgaram@bubbawallace)

"Only way to win haha," a fan said

Comment from Bubba Wallace's Instagram post (instgaram@bubbawallace)

"That game is so fun!! 😭😭 im glad your having a blast bubba!! go get em tonight bruddah!!! we believe in bubba!!!" another fan wrote.

Comment from Bubba Wallace's Instagram post (instgaram@bubbawallace)

"Maybe less video racing and more real racing, rather than getting put out of the playoffs by the 34th ranked driver," a fan suggested.

Comment from Bubba Wallace's Instagram post (instgaram@bubbawallace)

Moreover, one fan claimed to be a developer for the game and commented about bug fixes, and wished him luck for the rest of the season. The fan said,

"Hey Bubba! I’m the developer of the game. Glad you’re enjoying it. We have a lot of bug fixes planned for the next few weeks. Sorry about tonight, you had a strong run going. Let’s go win Darlington."

via @Bubbawallace on Instagram

Wallace is currently P13 in the driver standings with 637 points. As the regular season comes to an end in Darlington next weekend, the #23 driver would be hoping to drive down victory lane and secure a spot in the 2024 playoffs.

Bubba Wallace reflects on finish at Daytona International Speedway

Bubba Wallace started the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona in P18 and navigated through the field, eventually securing an impressive P6 finish. However, the 23XI driver feels he could have had a better result.

Harrison Burton drove down victory lane for the first time in his Cup Series career and also secured the 100th race win for Wood Brothers Racing. Wallace could have benefited from a P6 finish had someone who already had a playoff spot won the race.

In an interview after the race, Wallace reflected on his 2024 season (via PRNLive on X).

Wallace said:

"Got one car fighting for a regular season championship and another on the bubble. It's unacceptable. I'll take all that weight on my shoulders. I should've won multiple times and I haven't. We don't even deserve to be here and we aren't. Gotta go win, that's it."

Expand Tweet

Bubba Wallace has an impressive track record at Darlington and he would be looking to use that experience to confirm his spot in the playoffs this Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback