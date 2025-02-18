“Bro thinks he’s the rizzler”: NASCAR fans react as William Byron’s 1-word message on Sabrina Carpenter’s post surfaces

Following his Daytona 500 victory at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 16, William Byron turned up the heat with his social media ordeal. As per reports, the Hendrick Motorsports driver dropped a text on Sabrina Carpenter's social media post, and the fans are going gaga over it.

Ad

Byron, from his official Instagram account, wrote "Hi" on one of Carpenter's IG photos from 11th February 2025. The post was the American singer and songwriter's partnership with the renowned magazine Vogue. However, once fans noticed the ordeal, they began to share their reactions, and a few fans tagged Byron in the comments.

A few moments later, Byron seemed to have deleted the comment, but not before a few NASCAR fan accounts kept the proof. One such account was The Daily Downfords on X, which posted Byron's comment on Carpenter's photo.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans noticed it and left their comments. Below are some reactions taken from the microblogging site X, formerly Twitter:

Reacting to the ordeal, a fan wrote, "Bro thinks he’s the rizzler."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Shoot your shot, kid!" wrote another fan.

"Feelin good off that win," another fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Willy B aura is impeccable!"

Another fan wrote, "Bro wants two wins."

On Sunday, William Byron won the second Daytona 500 of his career by clinching the 67th edition of the Great American Race.

William Byron shared his feelings after winning the 2025 Daytona 500

Following his victory at the 2025 Daytona 500, William Byron took to his social media account to share his feelings. The Hendrick Motorsports driver shared a series of posts to celebrate his grand win, and in one of the posts, he revealed how he celebrated the triumph with Hendrick Motorsports.

Ad

In a reel uploaded by the #24 driver, where team Hendrick was spraying champagne jubilantly in celebration, the HMS driver wrote:

"This feeling doesn't get old."

Here's the reel posted by William Byron on the Meta-owned platform, Instagram:

Ad

For the second time in a row, Byron claimed the Daytona 500 victory against all odds. He saved himself from the last-lap chaos where Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric made contact and came out on top to take the checkered flag.

Thanks to his 14th Cup Series victory, Byron has qualified for the 2025 playoffs. Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing and Jimmie Johnson of Legacy Motor Club finished the race in second and third places, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"