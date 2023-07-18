Brodie Kostecki puts rumors to bed as he announces NASCAR Cup Series debut at Indianapolis

As long rumored, Supercars Championship driver Brodie Kostecki on Monday announced his arrival in NASCAR's top-tier series. He will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Kostecki will drive the #33 MobileX Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, a third entry backed by Peter Adderton’s MobileX company. He will be joined by teammates Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch at IMS Road Course.

Brodie Kostecki is excited about making his Cup Series debut at IMS Road Course. He also feels honored to compete at NASCAR’s top organization and against some of the biggest superstars of the sports.

In a press release by Supercars, Kostecki said:

“I am thrilled to be making my NASCAR Cup debut at the Brickyard. It’s an honor to compete at such an iconic venue and against some of the biggest names in motorsport. I’m incredibly grateful to RCR for giving me this opportunity and I’m determined to make the most of it.”

The deal is a part of a collaboration between Kostecki’s Erebus Motorsports in Supercars and Richard Childress Racing, he having been part of an Erebus delegation that visited the States earlier this year.

The 25-year-old is currently the title contender in the ongoing Supercars Championship, sitting second in the points table with seven points behind teammate Will Brown.

“NASCAR has been a lifelong goal of mine” - Brodie Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki is not new to NASCAR as he has an experience of racing in the ARCA Menards Series East in 2013 and 2014. He had made 16 career starts in ARCA, won two poles, and four top-five finishes. His career best finish of P5 came at Dover Motor Speedway in 2014.

Speaking about his debut, Kostecki continued:

“Racing is at the core of everything I do, and NASCAR has been a lifelong goal of mine after spending years growing up in the sport’s heartland in North Carolina. It’s a whole different world over there and any additional time I can spend racing is only going to help me try and win my first Supercars Championship. We got some great exposure to the inner sanctum of the team during our recent trip, and I cannot wait to immerse myself in the team, this time as a Cup Series driver.”

Watch Brodie Kostecki in action when the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard kicks off at the IMS Road Course on August 13, 2023.