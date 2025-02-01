"Brother Rusty used to make fun of me": Kenny Wallace gives reality check on social media’s power in racing sponsorship

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace recently opened up about criticism from his older brother, 1989 Cup Series champion Rusty Wallace, about his social media presence. Wallace currently hosts a number of podcasts and talk sessions about the sport. The 61-year-old retired from time racing in 2015 and worked as a reporter for Fox before moving to social media.

During the latest episode of "Coffee with Kenny," Wallace pointed out how social media changed sponsorships in racing. He explained that putting a decal on a race car was no longer enough and sponsors now care more about social media reach. He also jokingly called himself the 'king' after explaining how he's no longer bullied by Rusty Wallace for his social media presence.

"For the most part, they [sponsors] like the social media. It is the new TV; it is the new media. Listen, brother Rusty, Kenny Schrader, they used to pillage me. They made fun of me. 'Herman, all over that damn social media? Herman, what are you doing on that social media?' That's what they used to say to me. Guess who's the king now? I am," Wallace said [05:24 onwards].

Trending

Kenny Wallace also mentioned his partnership with Jegs. The automotive equipment shifted from his dirt car and now sponsors his YouTube show.

"Jegs they really want to focus in on the, Kenny Wallace YouTube show, and they get a way bigger bang for their buck on all these social media posts than in the old dirt car," Wallace said (04:10).

Wallace also shed some light on the disparity in remuneration between the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series and supported Corey LaJaoie's decision to race part-time in the latter.

"It does not pay the bills" - Kenny Wallace on NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and Corey LaJoie's decision to race part-time in the Cup Series

Corey LaJoie (51) during practice for the NASCAR Championship race at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

Kenny Wallace commented on Corey LaJoie's decision to race part-time in the Cup Series instead of competing in the Xfinity and Truck Series.

Wallace, who has 547 starts in the Xfinity Series shared his experience about how finishing 20th in the Cup Series pays much more than winning an Xfinity race, during a previous "Coffee with Kenny" episode Wallace.

"I got nine NASCAR Xfinity wins and it's nice....You know how much those races pay to win? You can run 20th in the Cup Series and make 10 times what it paid winning those Xfinity races. So it's all fine and good to hear that, 'Oh, I'm winning in the Xfinity Series.' But it does not pay the bills," Wallace said [7:08 onwards].

"Winning in the Xfinity Series is like winning in the Lucas Oil Dirt Racing or winning in the World of Outlaw Late Models or, or winning in the World of Outlaw Sprint Cars," he added.

LaJoie who drove for Rick Ware Racing and Spire Motorsports last season will move to the former for select Cup Series starts this season. He will also work as a NASCAR analyst for five summer races at Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback