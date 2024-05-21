"Bruh stop changing"; "No patriotic scheme" - NASCAR fans react to Denny Hamlin's paint scheme honoring fallen soldier for Coca-Cola 600

Joe Gibbs Racing rolled out a new paint scheme for Denny Hamlin's Toyota Camry. The #11 livery will honor a fallen soldier of the Vietnam war for the Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26.

Earlier this season, Mavis Tires was revealed as the primary sponsor for the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing team for a total of eight races this season. The teal color paint scheme was last seen at Dover International Speedway, where Hamlin secured his third win of the season.

Apart from that, the #11 Toyota Camry featured a specially designed Mavis Tire livery recently seen at the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

In the recent announcement by Joe Gibbs Racing on X (formerly Twitter), the organization also honored PFC Steven Dean Smith who bravely lost his life while serving in the US Army. The post captioned:

"The No. 11 will honor PFC Steven Dean Smith this weekend at @CLTMotorSpdwy PFC Steven Dean Smith was born in Bellville, Ohio on September 22nd, 1947, to his parents Donald and Edith Smith, and bravely lost his life on April 15th, 1968, in Vietnam while proudly and courageously serving in the United States Army."

With the return of Mavis Tire with a new paint scheme at Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR fans on X (formerly Twitter) were left with mixed opinions.

Fans were dissatisfied with the #11 Toyota's constant change of paint schemes with their primary sponsor.

"Bruh Stop Changing The Dang Paint Scheme," a fan said.

"Not again bro" another fan said.

Many users were content with this new paint scheme and voiced their opinions to make this the final scheme for the #11 car.

"Can this be the primary Mavis scheme," a user said.

"GAHDAMN, alright now can we just keep this scheme for the rest of the szn please" another user chimed in.

"OMGGG I LOVE IT" a third user said.

Meanwhile, a fan of the sport was against the patriotic livery in the upcoming race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"No patriotic scheme :/" the fan tweeted.

A brief look into Denny Hamlin's 2024 season

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is the sole driver to lead at least a lap in all 13 starts of the NASCAR Cup Series 2024 season.

The #11 Toyota Camry driver currently holds the second position in the series, having led 607 laps this season. Hamlin has secured three victories so far, with the first occurring at Bristol Motor Speedway, followed by wins at Richmond Raceway and Dover International Speedway. He also managed a runner-up spot in the recent non-points All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

According to the NASCAR community, the 43-year-old Hamlin has shown the most consistency in performance, he currently sits at P3 in the overall Cup Series standings with three wins, five top-fives, and six top-tens. He is 39 points behind the table leader Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports.