“Bubba, Byron and Blaney”: Fans speculate over NASCAR’s cover stars for upcoming video game

NASCAR has revealed a teaser for the possible cover stars for the highly anticipated NASCAR video game, NASCAR 25. This has sent fans into a frenzy, with many attempting to guess who the stars on the cover of the game will be.NASCAR 25 is an upcoming sim racing game by Monster Games and published by iRacing Studios, which is set to hit consoles on October 14, 2025. The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Windows PC release will come later via Steam.It is the first official multi-platform NASCAR console game since 2021 and a new era in NASCAR console racing as iRacing assumes the license rights to produce the game.NASCAR shared a blackout graphic of the game's cover stars on X:&quot;We are SO ready for you all to see this. Tomorrow, the NASCAR 25 cover art gets revealed.&quot;In the comments, one of the fans said:&quot;Bubba, Byron and Blaney lol I've told everybody for months&quot;Meanwhile another predicted:&quot;Byron, Bubba, Logano is my prediction&quot;One penned:&quot;$100 on Byron being somewhat part of the cover&quot;Another penned:&quot;Chase, Blaney, Bubba. Calling it&quot;&quot;As a Byron fan, I hope he’s on the cover if not, hopefully someone else deserving is on it like Larson, Hamlin, or Bell,&quot; wrote another fan.NASCAR 25 is based on the Unreal Engine, and developers aspire to provide the most realistic, detailed NASCAR racing game in history. It will include proficient series coverage, including the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the Craftsman Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series, with approximately 190 licensed drivers and more than 400 paint schemes.Career Mode will also be included in the game with the ability to create and develop your own driver, negotiate contracts, manage finances and make important strategic decisions both off and on the track as you progress through the title experience range, starting with the ARCA Menards Series, all the way to the NASCAR Cup Series and an unprecedented level of gameplay depth.Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the &quot;real challenge&quot; causing NASCAR 25 soundtrack to have only one hip-hop songDale Earnhardt Jr., executive producer of the upcoming NASCAR 25 game, revealed the challenges behind the game's official soundtrack, particularly in securing hip-hop tracks. Despite initially wanting several hip-hop songs, the only cleared track was a song by Lil Wayne.The difficulty stemmed from the complexities of obtaining rights not only from the current artists and publishers but also from those involved in any sampled music within the songs. Budget constraints further limited the soundtrack’s options. He wrote on X:&quot;Clearing hip hop music was really tough. I had a Lil Wayne song I wanted on there as well as others. To clear a song what has sampled music, you have to get the rights to not only the current artist and publisher but also the rights of the sample (artist and publisher) Getting in contact and a response with all those people is one challenge. Working with a budget also made that a real challenge. Hope this helps. I know we can get a better balance. Hope to get to help with next years game and make that happen.&quot;The final playlist features a mix of genres including rap, rock, country, and some nostalgic tracks, aiming to reflect both the sport’s diverse fan base and the history of NASCAR games.