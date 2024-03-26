Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing’s big name sponsor has ended its partnership - Reports

23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace's NASCAR deal with their long-serving sponsor has reportedly come to an end.

Wallace has donned a slew of sponsors right from his days at Richard Petty Motorsports. Big names such as DoorDash, Columbia Sportswear Co., Beats by Dr. Dre, McDonald's, and others, have backed the Alabama native's NASCAR runs.

Bubba Wallace switched from RPM to the newly formed 23XI Racing, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan, in 2021. He took a few of his previous sponsors to the North Carlona-based outfit. One among them was DoorDash — an online food procurement platform that sponsored Wallace until his stint with RPM and went on to back the Alabama native's runs with 23XI Racing as well.

However, as the sixth Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas got done and dusted, with Wallace taking the P15 spot, DoorDash reportedly terminated their partnership with the team and NASCAR, too.

The revelation was made by motorsports journalist Adam Stern (via X):

"@DoorDash has ended its sponsorship deals with @NASCAR and @23XIRacing, person familiar with the matter confirms."

Bubba Wallace downplays the notion of replaying his dismal 2023 COTA outing

The recently concluded EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix saw Bubba Wallace coming home with a P15 finish after losing the battle to his rival Denny Hamlin, who sealed the P14 spot. With two top-5s and two top-10s, Wallace sits at P18 in the Cup Series standings.

Unlike his current year's outing on the 3.426-mile track, Wallace's previous stint on the same road course saw him crashing out early in the 68-lap race. Since this was the first road course stint on the 2024 NASCAR calendar, motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass expressed his intrigue as he asked the two-time Cup Series race winner if he had taken some notes from his last outing at COTA.

Hearing the question, the 30-year-old showed his reluctance to watch the saddening race, saying (via X):

"It’s quick, I watched eight laps and I turned it off...I went back and watched, obviously, the race last year, the highlights from practice and qualifying yesterday for both series."

The #23 Toyota driver added:

"So, even when you take yourself out – the only one I won’t watch is Texas [Motor Speedway]. Everything else I watch if I crash out Lap One, I’ll watch it. I won’t watch Texas."

