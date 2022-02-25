Netflix releases a behind the scenes show on Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing

This week, Netflix dropped a new series on Bubba Wallace Jr. and the 23XI Racing team. The show, titled 'RACE: Bubba Wallace', gives an in-depth look at what happens weekly in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Filming for the series took place during Wallace Jr.'s 2021 season and features storylines from all over the race team. Notable people on the show were Denny Hamlin, the team owner, Mike Wheeler, the crew chief of the #23 Toyota, and spotter Freddie Kraft. The show has six episodes and shows a few races across the season. Camera crews would conduct meetings with Hamlin and Wallace Jr., while the rest of the team had meetings week after week.

The show also sheds light on how Wallace Jr. became a racecar driver in his youth — talking about his relationship with his parents and introducing himself to auto racing. Wallace Jr.'s 2020 season is an important part of the show, where he spoke up for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Netflix has taken great pains to show Wallace Jr.'s emotions as NASCAR's lone black driver. Special attention is paid to when he shares every step of what happened as he helped get rid of the Confederate flag from being allowed on racetracks.

Bubba Wallace Jr. begins year two with 23XI Racing

Wallace Jr. during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500

With Bubba Wallace Jr. entering his second season with the 23XI Racing team, fans' expectations from him are high. Now, after his runner-up performance in the Daytona 500, he is looking to keep up some good runs this weekend in Fontana, California.

Fans will keep an eye out for the team's performance as it has an additional car with Wallace Jr. Meanwhile, the second car slot belongs to former Cup Series champion Kurt Busch. With the addition of two vehicles and the experience of Busch, it is expected to help with better finishes and faster speeds for the team each weekend.

Edited by Anurag C