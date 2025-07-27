  • NASCAR
  • Bubba Wallace breaks his winless deadlock with an emphatic Brickyard 400 win at Indianapolis 

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Jul 27, 2025 22:21 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Bubba Wallace during the 2025 Brickyard 400 - Source: Imagn

Bubba Wallace snapped his 100-race winless streak in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27. The 23XI Racing driver secured the win after defending the lead from Kyle Larson in a double OT finish.

Wallace, who started behind pole-sitter Chase Briscoe, finished the first and second stages in second and 10th, respectively. He eventually found himself in the lead ahead of Kyle Larson before the red flag was thrown on lap 157.

The race was restarted in overtime, with Wallace choosing the bottom lane in front of William Byron and Denny Hamlin, 23XI Racing co-owner and #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver. While he edged Larson, a crash at the back of the pack involving Zane Smith and Tyler Reddick forced another OT restart.

The second OT saw Bubba Wallace stay out on the track despite having concerns about running out of fuel. He cleared Larson on the backstretch before taking the checkered flag for his third career win and first crown jewel victory.

NASCAR announced the win on X and wrote:

“The biggest victory of his career comes today! @BubbaWallace wins the #Brickyard400!”
At the end of the Brickyard 400, Bubba Wallace finished ahead of Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin, respectively. Ryan Preece came home in fourth, with Brad Keselowski completing the top five finishers' list. William Byron ran out of fuel on the final restart.

The last time the Alabama native won a Cup Series race was at Kansas Speedway in 2022. He also emerged victorious at Talladega Superspeedway the previous year. While he made the 2023 NASCAR playoffs on points, he didn't qualify for the postseason last year.

Bubba Wallace drives the #23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing - Source: Imagn
Now, Wallace is set to return to the playoffs thanks to his win in the Brickyard 400. His teammate, Tyler Reddick, has yet to win a race this season, though Reddick is in a good position to qualify for the postseason on points.

Full race results from the 2025 Brickyard 400

The Brickyard 400 is the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season's fifth-to-last race, won by Bubba Wallace in the #23 23XI Racing Toyota. Below is the full race result after double OTs at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

  1. Bubba Wallace
  2. Kyle Larson
  3. Denny Hamlin
  4. Ryan Preece
  5. Brad Keselowski
  6. Todd Gilliland
  7. Ryan Blaney
  8. Christopher Bell
  9. Alex Bowman
  10. Carson Hocevar
  11. Justin Haley
  12. John Hunter Nemechek
  13. Chase Elliott
  14. Chris Buescher
  15. Austin Cindric
  16. William Byron
  17. Katherine Legge
  18. Chase Briscoe
  19. Shane van Gisbergen
  20. Cole Custer
  21. Ty Gibbs
  22. Josh Berry
  23. AJ Allmendinger (1 lap)
  24. Jesse Love (1 lap)
  25. Kyle Busch (2 laps)
  26. Riley Herbst (2 laps)
  27. Daniel Suarez (3 laps)
  28. Ty Dillon (3 laps)
  29. Tyler Reddick (5 laps)
  30. Michael McDowell (6 laps)
  31. Zane Smith (7 laps)
  32. Joey Logano (8 laps)
  33. Noah Gragson (15 laps)
  34. Josh Bilicki (43 laps)
  35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (67 laps)
  36. Erik Jones (79 laps)
  37. Cody Ware (110 laps)
  38. Austin Dillon (112 laps)
  39. Ross Chastain (151 laps)

In addition to Bubba Wallace's win, Ty Gibbs became the first-ever champion of NASCAR's In-Season Challenge. Gibbs, driver of the #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, beat Ty Dillon to win $1 million.

Zarec Sanchez

