23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace recently highlighted what he believes as double standards in the NASCAR world, contrasting the reactions to Ryan Blaney's angry comments and gesticulations, with the criticism directed at him.

Most NASCAR drivers get frustrated when things don't go their way in a race, often expressing their raw emotions over the radio. While Wallace does express his frustrations, his friend Blaney on the other hand is infamous for his outbursts on the radio.

In a recent conversation with Corey LaJoie on Stacking Pennies, Bubba Wallace was asked how fired up he gets on the radio on a scale of "one to Ryan Blaney." Wallace then delved into the hypocrisy among fans, claiming that Blaney's comments and gesticulations are labelled as passionate, while there was backlash when he flipped the bird to his manager last year. The incident quickly escalated and required the intervention of NASCAR.

"Dude, we’re going to go there. This guy [Blaney] can drive around b****ing, screaming, throwing the bird. ‘Oh man, he’s passionate.’ Bubba Wallace gets out and flips off his manager behind camera, ‘He just flipped off America, f*** him!’ What?!" said Wallace. [41:03]

Bubba Wallace acknowledged that there are way more eyes on him compared to other drivers on the grid. He conceded that this pressure weighed heavily on him over the last few seasons, as he went out of his way to prove himself to the critics.

"There's way more eyes for sure. The biggest thing that I've done this year- ever since 2020, I was like 'Okay, I've got to prove to everybody that I belong here,' instead of...['Being Bubba' LaJoie chimed in]... exactly. Thinking that the world is against me, everybody's out to get me. I don't need to invest my time anymore trying to prove everybody right," Wallace added.

Wallace recently emphasized the change in mindset for the 2024 campaign, which has allowed him to focus on his role behind the wheel.

Bubba Wallace expands on his crew chief's reaction to his rage on the radio

The #23 Toyota driver explained that his crew chief Bootie Barker never took his angry comments over the radio seriously, understanding his frustrations behind the wheel. Wallace also mentioned that Barker, having a background in football, is accustomed to much worse.

"Also he’s [Bootie] the type like, okay we’re boys, so whatever you say to me I know you’re pissed off in the moment. I’m not going to get hurt feelings. And he’ll tell you ‘Dude I’ve played football all my life, I had it way worse than what you say.’ So, it’s like having people understand that, instead of going back to the shop the next day and everybody’s butt hurt," said Wallace. [40:25]

Bootie Barker has been working with Bubba Wallace since September 2021, with the duo currently in their fourth season together.