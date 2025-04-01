Bubba Wallace candidly speaks on dealing with pressures of NASCAR racing

23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace addressed the pressure of racing in NASCAR during his recent interview with CBS Mornings. The #23 driver was a guest on CBS Mornings' Talk of the Table show, and this was when he touched upon the pressures of racing in the top-tier stock car racing series.

Wallace is one of the most popular drivers in NASCAR, and the only Black driver in the Cup Series. He races for the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing and drives the #23 Toyota Camry XSE entry.

Following the conclusion of the Cook Out 400 at the Martinsville Speedway, Wallace paid a visit to CBS Mornings' studio during the mid-week break. As he arrived as a guest, he discussed everything about the sport, the pressures involved, and his personal life.

The 23XI driver was asked to explain how he generally feels when he gets behind the wheel. Speaking of this, here's what Bubba Wallace said, as per CBS Mornings on X:

"So the last couple of weeks I've gotten the blues, like nervous. Like throughout practice, qualifying, even in the race. I don't know why. We finished third in the last two weeks. So I'm gonna hope it keeps coming. It's working." (till 0:40)

Following this, he added that drivers get little to no time off during the season as the NASCAR calendar is packed with grueling schedules (36 races). Here's what he further added.

"No it's exciting, every time and I think with the demands that our sport provides and the request it wants from you, you have to find the little joys in it. And these seasons are long. Our first off weekend is coming up here in two weeks, our first and only off weekend. So you have to find time and enjoy it."

Bubba Wallace made his debut in the Cup Series in 2017 at the Axalta presents the Pocono 400 at Pocono. 2025 is his ninth season, and so far, he has managed to register 255 races, two wins, three pole positions, and 49 Top 10s to his name.

Bubba Wallace "frustrated" despite formidable start to Cup Series season

A "frustrated" Bubba Wallace shared his thoughts after coming home in third place at the Martinsville Speedway during the Cook Out 400. Although the #23 Toyota seemed rapid and had good race pace, it failed to challenge Denny Hamlin's #11 Toyota for the win.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) enters turn four during the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway - Source: Imagn

As he ended yet another race without a victory, here's how Wallace reacted to his Martinsville outing.

"You know, I didn't hit the fence and give the lead away here, but I'm still just as frustrated because I don't know what it was that we actually needed to be better, so I got to sleep on it tonight and figure out what we need."

After seven races into the 2025 season, Bubba Wallace is currently eighth with 208 points. He has taken two top fives and three top 10s so far, with 10.714 and 17.286 as his average start and finish positions.

Wallace has had a topsy-turvy start to his Cup Series season as the #23 driver has had his fair share of good finishes, combined with some disappointing results.

