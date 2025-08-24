Bubba Wallace at the center of Daytona carnage involving multiple NASCAR stars battling playoff pressure like Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, and more

Bubba Wallace got turned over leading a draft up front and triggered a 12-car crash during Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The Stage 1 incident sidelined playoff hopefuls Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch alongside five other drivers.On lap 27 of the 160-lap event, Larson bump-drafted Wallace and the #23 driver got out of line and into Joey Logano's path, leading to a contact that spun him out from third. Busch and Bowman got caught up in the ensuing melee and crashed out of the race.Three other must-win drivers like Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Noah Gragson and Riley Herbst also wrecked out. Wallace's playoff rival, Austin Cindric, joined them with a DNF as well.Here's a clip of the multi-car wreck shared by NASCAR.Kyle Larson went on to win the stage while Bubba Wallace's Tyler Reddick secured his playoff spot after Bowman's DNF. Wallace had begun the race from 22nd and made it to the front in a short span of time. He was battling Ryan Blaney for the lead a few laps before the crash.Meanwhile, Busch's exit marks his second straight year out of the playoffs.Bubba Wallace takes the blame for Daytona wreckBubba Wallace spoke to the media after his Daytona wreck and took responsibility for the multi-car crash, albeit in a sarcastic tone. He confirmed that he was hit by Kyle Larson's No.5 Chevy and triggered the whole ordeal.NASCAR reoprter Matt Weaver shared the interview on his X handle.&quot;It looks like I was three wide and the five hit me and got me down there. And this is what it is. Hate that we got up to bunch cars, so I think I looked and it was blame Bubble Wallace National Day today, so I'll take the blame,&quot; Wallace said.&quot;It was very unexpected like the 12 moved up and the 22 was trying to not really bully his way up to just take the line away. And so I kind of held my ground and next thing you know, we were three wide and oh well,&quot; he added.Bubba Wallace's comments on his Daytona wreck. Source: @X/MattWeaverRABubba Wallace recently admitted that he's the biggest 'shi*-talker' in the garage. He explained that while he's usually just poking fun, he gets labelled cocky and arrogant for his straightforward persona.Up next, Wallace opens his playoff bid at Darlington Raceway. His previous outing at the track saw him finish outside the top-20. Notably, he'd secured pole during last-year's Darlington race but failed to convert it into a race win. He enters the race with eight playoff points to his name.The 367-lap event is scheduled for Sunday, August 31 at 6 PM ET.