Bubba Wallace channels 'race day vibes' at Bristol with adorable family moment 

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace gave fans a look at his family ahead of the Bristol Motor Speedway race. The post appeared on Bubba Wallace’s Instagram story before the race.
In the post, Bubba Wallace shared a photo with his wife, Amanda Wallace, and their son, Becks Hayden Wallace. The family is seen together at the racetrack, with the post captioned:
“Race day vibes.”
Amanda Wallace was tagged in the image. The photo was taken at Bristol Motor Speedway, which was also tagged.
Wallace finished 19th in the Bristol race driving the No. 23 car. It wasn’t the result he was likely hoping for. Despite showing a similar pace to his strong performance at Bristol last fall, this time, the race didn’t come together for him. Wallace was caught in traffic, and a late gamble to extend his run didn’t pay off.
Kyle Larson led the top 10 finishers in the Bristol race. Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs, Chase Briscoe, and Ryan Blaney completed the top five.
“Nothing better than hearing that” - Bubba Wallace finds clarity off the track
Bubba Wallace’s average finish this season is 17.889, with a driver ranking of eighth in the standings. He has 251 points, 95 behind the leader, across nine races. While he hasn’t won yet, he’s had three top-10 finishes and two top-fives. Wallace has led 98 laps this season, and his average starting position is 11.333. He’s also had two DNFs.
He ended the race at Bristol in the 19th position. Wallace shared his post-race sentiments on X, where his family was central to how he felt about his unexpected result. He wrote:
“Damn that was rough. Thought it was going alright and then just plateaued. Hearing my wife make Becks laugh on the way to plan. Made me realize, oh well move on. Nothing better than hearing that! See yall in dega, I’m out.”
The NASCAR driver has recently been central to another controversial topic, the Darlington raceway incident. Wallace’s playoff hopes were cut short at Darlington Raceway after a late-race wreck derailed what had started as a promising run.
Wallace, who began the race on pole, was still in contention for the final NASCAR Cup Series playoff spot until a chain reaction incident involving Josh Berry and Ty Gibbs damaged his car with just 23 laps to go. Although Wallace finished the race in 16th place, the damage cost him points. He missed the playoff cut by 27 points, this means Bubba Wallace won't get to race for a NASCAR Cup Series championship.