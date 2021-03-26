Bubba Wallace Jr. doesn't feel NASCAR is safe enough

Bubba Wallace Jr. is one of the most polarizing names in NASCAR these days, and his opinion carries a lot of weight, and is endlessly dissected by fans and media alike.

Whether it was last year's noose incident, NASCAR banning the rebel flag, or Bubba Wallace landing a top-tier ride at 23XI Racing, the 27-year-old continues to get a lot of attention. It's what he ends up doing with this attention that will ultimately matter though.

Bubba Wallace, during an interview on the I AM ATHLETE show, discussed the dangers of stock car racing. He also talked about how the danger of each sport is something that can bring the competitors together.

Bubba Wallace Jr. doesn't think NASCAR is safe enough

It's worth mentioning that NASCAR hasn't lost a driver since the 2001 Daytona 500, when Dale Earnhardt was killed on the last lap, forcing the sport into making wholesale changes to the cars and tracks. However, the danger of his job is always in the the back of Wallace's mind, and he doesn't think the cars are safe enough.

“No, I’m not afraid. You climb in and it’s just like lining up on the field – you know this play could be your last one,” Wallace said. “You don’t think that out there but it’s here,” he continued, pointing to the back of his head, “It’s right here, very small, it’s always right here. So, we do share something in common.”

Bubba Wallace's opinion could once again force NASCAR into making changes, this time geared toward enhancing safety standards further. While his detractors are likely to respond negatively to what they might perceive as whining, they aren't the ones strapped to a 750-horsepower race car every Sunday.