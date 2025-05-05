Bubba Wallace is crystal clear on who’s to blame for his Texas ordeal

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace had a tough day at the Wurth 400 Presented By LIQUI MOLY race held at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 4, 2025. The latter was involved in a big accident during the 267-lap race, resulting in a DNF. Later, during a post-race interview with NASCAR on FOX, he gave a humorous take on who was to blame for the incident.

Ad

It all happened at the start of stage three when Wallace slid up into the inside wall and came down in front of the three-time Cup Series champion, Joey Logano. This resulted in the #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver spinning out, triggering the multi-car pile-up on the race's final stage.

Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson, Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman, and Garage 66 driver Chad Finchum were involved in the multi-car crash. Reflecting on the same, Bubba Wallace hilariously told NASCAR on FOX who to blame (via X):

Ad

Trending

"No, I blame it on my team. It's never the driver's fault; the media or the fans are having a field day without one." [00:53 onwards]

Owing to his mistake, Wallace added:

"Yeah, it's chaos when you come here to Texas. So I just had a lapse in It. it doesn't take much to just get you off your rhythm, and I got bit by my mistake."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After starting the race from ninth place, the 23XI Racing driver ended the race in P33. Followed by Gragson in P34, Bowman in P35, Allmendinger in P36, and Finchum in P37. Meanwhile, Joey Logano secured his first win this season, bagging 42 points.

When Bubba Wallace on facing pressure from his teammate's success

In April 2025, Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace went to NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick's "Happy Hour" podcast. On the podcast, Wallace claimed to feel pressured by his teammate Tyler Reddick's success.

Ad

Reflecting upon the same, Wallace told Harvick:

"Seeing the success of the 45, not from a jealousy standpoint but it's like 'I have the same stuff,' and I feel like I'm just as competitive as Tyler. I put all that weight on me, that pressure on me. So, I'm back in the gym, and nobody's telling me, 'Hey, you need to work out to run better; you need to be in more meetings to understand better.' I took that upon myself as, like, 'I'm doing just enough to get by, and that's not okay," Bubba Wallace said. (5:20 onwards)

Ad

The Mobile, Alabama, native ranks seventh on the Cup Series points table with 296 points. He secured four top-ten and two top-five finishes in 11 starts this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.