Bubba Wallace delivers a straightforward reaction to Donald Trump’s reported return to the Daytona 500

Donald Trump is expected to attend this year’s Daytona 500, making it his second appearance in the crown jewel event. But Bubba Wallace isn't concerned at all. Just recently, the 23XI Racing driver made a clear statement on what he thought about the same.

Back in 2020, Trump called out Wallace on X (formerly known as Twitter), suggesting that the latter should have apologized for carrying out a “HOAX” following the infamous noose incident, which many would say was a clear instance of communal hate crime.

Wallace focused more on the race when asked about Trump's appearance at the crown jewel event scheduled for Sunday, February 16. When asked about it, the Alabama native said (via AP News),

“We’re here to race, not for the show.”

Wallace is currently in his ninth season in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, 2025 will mark his first season with crew chief Charles Denike, as former crew chief Bootie Barker moves to a different role within the organization.

“We’re excited to welcome Charles to the organization and look forward to getting started with him at the end of the season,” said Dave Rogers, 23XI Director of Competition, in a release. “He will be a terrific addition to the No. 23 team and 23XI as we continue to work to be better.”

Denike spent his 2024 season as the crew chief for Christian Eckes, driver of the No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevy in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Fans can watch Wallace and Denike in action during the 67th running of the Daytona 500, scheduled for Sunday, February 16, 2:30 pm ET onwards on FOX.

Bubba Wallace’s sponsor pulls the plug after two years of backing NASCAR’s Chicago street race

In January, McDonald’s announced that they would no longer continue their $2 million sponsorship for the annual Chicago street race. The news was initially reported by Sports Business Journal.

“McDonald’s has ended its founding sponsorship of the NASCAR Chicago street race after two years, dropping a local connection the event had with one of the biggest corporations in the city,” the statement read (as quoted by newsbreak.com).

It’s not clear why McDonald’s exited early from what was supposed to be a three-year deal. However, the other three sponsors, namely, ABB, BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois, and Xfinity will remain involved in this year’s race, which is scheduled for July 6. The 75-lap event will be televised on TNT Sports from 2 pm ET onwards. Fans can listen to radio updates on MAX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio as well.

