Bubba Wallace drops cheeky 1-word reaction to Ryan Blaney’s wife showing off her husband’s photography skill

Bubba Wallace poked fun at Ryan Blaney over the bikini photo-op post of the latter's wife by the beach. Wallace, through his dedicated photography account on Instagram, commented on the post to disapprove of Blaney's shots.
Wallace and Blaney are NASCAR Cup Series drivers who grew up racing alongside each other. The 23XI Racing driver even attended his buddy's wedding with long-time partner, Gianna Tulio, in Aspen, Colorado, last off-season.
In Tulio's Instagram post, the 31-year-old dropped a one-word reaction opposing the caption claiming Ryan Blaney had superior photography skills. In fact, Wallace resorted to commenting from his own photography account, which he started some time back, to make it a more comical gesture.
"Meh..," Wallace commented.
Below is the full IG post, accompanied by a caption that reads:
"My husband's photo skills >"
The beach photo-op followed this year's Easter Sunday, when the NASCAR Cup Series field had a one-race break. Meanwhile, the Craftsman Truck and Xfinity Series commemorated the league's return to Rockingham Speedway after 12 years (21 years for Xfinity).
Wallace and the rest of the Cup Series drivers will return to the race track at Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday (April 27). The Jack Link's 500 will start at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Bubba Wallace indirectly hurt Ryan Blaney's playoff chances at Darlington
During the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Bubba Wallace hit the lapped car of Kyle Larson on lap 290 of 297, which brought out the caution while Ryan Blaney was the leader. Denny Hamlin had a good pit stop to take the lead on pit road, spoiling Blaney a playoff berth.
Wallace came up to Blaney after the race, which veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass presumed was about the late incident.
"As Ryan Blaney answered a question on whether tracking down Tyler Reddick was a tongue-hanging-out run or more methodical, Bubba Wallace came over to talk to him (presumably about the last caution where Larson slowed in front of Wallace)," Pockrass wrote.
Bubba Wallace finished 21st at the 'Track Too Tough to Tame', while Ryan Blaney dropped from first to fifth after the incident on lap 290. Denny Hamlin took victory for the second consecutive week, followed by William Byron, Christopher Bell, and 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick.
As of this writing, Wallace has had two top-5s and three top-10s. He started the season strong with a Duel 1 at Daytona victory, but settled for a DNF in the Daytona 500 due to a multi-car wreck on lap 196.