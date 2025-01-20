Bubba Wallace drops one-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton’s first look outside the Ferrari HQ 

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace reacted to Lewis Hamilton's latest tweet on Social Media platform X as the seven-time F1 World Champion has begun a new phase of his racing career at Ferrari and arrived at the Maranello factory.

Hamilton posed in front of the Maranello factory in a black suit and tie contrasted with a white shirt underneath. The Briton layered it with a black overcoat as the wet road in the background suggested chilly weather. The picture also featured a Ferrari F40. The caption read,

“New era @ScuderiaFerrari”

23XI Racing's NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace reacted to Lewis Hamilton's tweet as he quoted-retweeted it on his X profile, writing,

“Tough!!💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾”

Hamilton and Wallace are good friends and often react to each other's tweets. The 23XI Racing driver took to watching the 2023 Azerbaijan GP after the 2023 Cup Series Delaware race at the Dover Motor Speedway was postponed due to showers.

Wallace also reacted to Hamilton's pole position at the 2023 Hungarian GP after the British driver had a tough start to the 2023 season. He reacted to the pole position with,

“GET IN THERE!!!!!!!!”

Hamilton announced his move from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season before the start of the 2024 F1 season. However, as the Briton was bound by the Mercedes contract, he couldn't participate in the post-season F1 test with Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion recently uploaded pictures of his snowboarding shenanigans and has now arrived at the Maranello factory before his first test with the team. The Briton will be partnering Charles Leclerc at Ferrari for the upcoming F1 season and has replaced Carlos Sainz.

Lewis Hamilton's word of advice for Bubba Wallace after the one-race suspension

Bubba Wallace crashed into Kyle Larson at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Following the crash, Wallace went up to Larson and shoved him into the car.

The 23XI Racing driver was found guilty of on track retaliation and a one-race suspension was handed to him. Hamilton came out with some advice for the NASCAR driver as he said,

“I think the best thing he can do is not let anything pull you down. Just keep on pushing, keep your head up, do not give up, do not listen to the things that are being said, do not read what’s on social media and just keep believing. I think if you let those things get to you, it can hold you back. So I just ask him to hold his head high and don’t give up.”

Notably, Bubba Wallace signed a multi-year extension with 23XI Racing in September 2024 which will see him drive for the team at least until the end of the 2026 Cup Series season.

