Bubba Wallace embraces family time with son Becks after Daytona Cup qualifying gets canceled 

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace recently shared a video of himself with his son, enjoying family time after Friday's qualifying session was canceled for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 due to weather conditions. The main event is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway.Bubba and Amanda Wallace knew each other for a long time before they began dating. They went to high school together and reconnected in college. Soon, they started dating and tied the knot in December 2022. Two years later, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, Becks Hayden, in September 2024.In the video shared by Bubba Wallace, he's seen dancing and enjoying quality time with his son. The father-son duo showcased their dancing skills, and Wallace captioned the post:&quot;Qualifying canceled 🕺⛈️&quot;After the qualifying session was canceled, the governing body decided to set the lineup by metrics. As such, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney will start the 250-mile race from the pole position. He will be followed by Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman in P2. Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace will begin the race from P22 in his #23 Toyota Camry XSE.After finishing P28 in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on August 16, 2025, Wallace is set to compete in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. NBC Sports, MRN, HBO Max, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will broadcast the 160-lap event live at 7:30 pm ET.23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace opened up about feeling intimidated by his teammate Tyler Reddick's performanceEarlier in April 2025, NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace sat down with stock car expert Kevin Harvick on his Happy Hour podcast. During the interaction, the 23XI Racing driver shared his thoughts on feeling intimidated by his teammate, Tyler Reddick, in the 2025 Cup Series season.Reflecting on the same, the 31-year-old professional race car driver told Harvick:&quot;Seeing the success of the 45, not from a jealousy standpoint, but it's like 'I have the same stuff,' and I feel like I'm just as competitive as Tyler. I put all that weight on me, that pressure on me. So, I'm back in the gym, and nobody's telling me, 'Hey, you need to work out to run better; you need to be in more meetings to understand better.' I took that upon myself as, like, 'I'm doing just enough to get by, and that's not okay.&quot; [05:20 onwards]Bubba Wallace currently ranks tenth in the Cup Series points table with 639 points, while his teammate, Tyler Reddick, ranks seventh with 714 points in the 2025 Cup Series season.Wallace has secured one win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, followed by ten top-10 finishes and four top-five finishes in 25 starts. Meanwhile, Reddick has nine top-ten finishes and five top-five finishes with one pole position.