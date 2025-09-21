Bubba Wallace explains why he’d be “pissed off” if Ryan Blaney wins the New Hampshire race

Despite the intensity of the playoffs, Bubba Wallace seemed rather relaxed during his interview with Frontstretch’s Chase Folsom. He qualified for the first round of the 2025 playoffs with a win and the second round on points. With his eyes set on the championship, it’s all about balance for the 23XI Racing driver.

However, Wallace would get 'pissed' if his mate Ryan Blaney won Sunday’s playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, as Wallace would then have to wait for Blaney so that they could fly back together. Joking about the same, he told Folsom,

“I would be more pissed off if the #12 (Ryan Blaney) wins and we got to wait on him to fly back. That's probably the most frustrating I can get right now for this weekend. I think that's doing pretty good.” (7:25 onwards)

Bubba Wallace is the only driver from the 23XI Racing camp who made it to the postseason with a win. He sits eighth in the playoff standings with a one-point cushion on the cutoff line. His teammate, Tyler Reddick, is three points below the cutline.

With 3006 points to his name, Reddick sits 12th in the driver standings. He hasn’t won a race so far this year. But if he does, it will corkscrew his spot in the Round of 8. The first race of the segment is scheduled for October 12 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

For now, Wallace, Reddick, and the rest are all focused on the upcoming race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 21. Fans can watch the 301-lap event live on the USA Network (2 pm ET) or listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Bubba Wallace reveals whether NASCAR has been treating him differently amid 23XI antitrust lawsuit

Bubba Wallace’s team, 23XI Racing, is currently in a legal battle with NASCAR. It all started in October 2024, shortly after 23XI and Front Row Motorsports refused to sign NASCAR’s new charter deal.

If 23XI loses in court, they could lose their charter status permanently, meaning that they would have to compete as open teams. This would be an issue for Cup Series drivers like Wallace, who usually sign up for full-time rides in chartered cars only.

So if 23XI loses its charter, the #23 driver might need to look for a new team. The same goes for Tyler Reddick as well. The way things are right now, one would think that Wallace’s championship run is being affected by the heat of the situation.

But that’s definitely not the case. During the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day, Associated Press asked Wallace if NASCAR had been treating him differently amid the legal drama.

“No issues,” Bubba Wallace replied. I have not had anything.”

The lawsuit now heads toward its final trial day, scheduled for December 1. Their demand for a preliminary injunction was turned down by the court earlier this month, which means that 23XI Racing will compete as an unchartered team for the remainder of the 2025 season.

