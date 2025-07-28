Bubba Wallace faces call from NASCAR veteran to step up consistency after securing playoff spot

  • NASCAR
By Hiten Dutta
Published Jul 28, 2025 16:42 GMT
Bubba Wallace clinched an unbelievable victory during the Brickyard 400 race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 23XI Racing team driver secured his playoff spot with his first win of the season, and NASCAR veteran Bob Pockrass shared his thoughts on the driver's performance after the race in Indianapolis.

It was not an easy victory for Wallace as he had to deal with challenges throughout his race during the weekend. The 31-year-old driver had to keep a charging Kyle Larson behind him during the latter stages of the race, and also had to maintain his lead through two back-to-back restarts.

This win marked Wallace's third career Cup Series win and first of the season. The race was also stopped due to a race interruption with just four laps to go.

NASCAR veteran and insider Bob Pockrass shared his thoughts on Bubba Wallace's triumph and his way forward.

"He needs to have better consistency if he's going to make a deep run into the playoffs. I think he can get through the first round, but the second round, you're talking New Hampshire and then Kansas, and the Roval. Kansas has been a good race for him in the past years, but in recent times, it hasn't been as good a track for 23XI Racing."
"He's gonna need some better performance, but no matter how far he goes in the playoffs, I think just making it for him is big," NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass said via FOX NASCAR.
Wallace's win at Indianapolis also gives a big boost to 23XI Racing amid the team's difficulties due to its ongoing trial against NASCAR. Wallace will now be in action for the next race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3.

Shannon Sharpe praises Bubba Wallace after his win at the Brickyard 400

Bubba Wallace's win at Indianapolis this weekend wasn't just an ordinary win, as he broke numerous records after his triumph. The driver received plenty of praise and applause, including from NFL icon Shannon Sharpe.

The former NFL player appreciated the 23XI Racing star after he became the first African-American driver to win one of the four crown jewel races in Indianapolis. He discussed his thoughts with former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson.

"I'm sure Bubba’s going to have a couple of drinks on his own because that’s a huge honor. No other Black person had ever won on the big oval at Indy. Like I said, that’s a huge honor. I’m extremely proud of Bubba," Sharron Sharpe said via Nightcap.
Sharpe also mentioned how Wallace was unable to get the best results for his team in recent seasons and how this win can boost his performance in the upcoming races, especially the NASCAR playoffs.

Bubba Wallace is currently ranked 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series for this season, scoring 550 points and four top-five finishes.

