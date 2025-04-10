Bubba Wallace flaunts his new gaming setup 

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace recently shared his new gaming setup with his fans on his X account. Wallace's new game setup garnered a reaction from former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. The 50-year-old dropped a GIF reaction in the comments.

Ad

Wallace welcomed his son in September 2024 and competes in the Cup Series as a full-time driver. Managing his professional and personal life, Wallace has made time for his gaming hobby in his life. The NASCAR driver also spends his free time honing his photography skills.

The picture of Bubba Wallace's setup featured two computers. The monitors were on, and the CPUs were under the table with bright RGB lighting. The setup also featured a Sony PlayStation 5 in white near the second monitor. Wallace painted the room black with hot pink lighting on the ceiling.

Ad

Trending

The 23XI Racing driver showcased his gratitude toward the Swiss multinational manufacturer Logitech for helping in building the setup.

"New crib gaming setup coming along nicely @LogitechG," the 31-year-old captioned the post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The post caught the attention of former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., and being an avid gamer himself, Junior reacted to the news. Earnhardt Jr. also shared a GIF in the comments:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bubba Wallace ranks eighth on the Cup Series driver's points table with 233 points. He secured three top-ten and two top-five finishes. Additionally, Wallace has an average start of 10, followed by an average finish of 17.75.

NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave his take on the controversy surrounding Bubba Wallace

On April 9, 2025, on the latest episode of the 'Dale Jr. Download' podcast, former NASCAR star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts on the ongoing controversy surrounding Bubba Wallace. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson and Wallace were involved in an accident at Darlington Raceway.

Ad

Larson wrecked his car in the early stage of the race. However, he recovered and joined the race, but with just approximately four laps to go in the 297-lap race, Wallace bumped with Larson, ending the latter's race.

Following the incident, Kyle Larson's fans accused Bubba Wallace of purposely wrecking him to change the outcome of the race. However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. thinks differently and stated:

"I've watched it over and over, and I'm like, he's a long way from Reddick. I wonder why he powered down so hard? He just, you know, middle of one and two, just kind of went by Bubba. So he knows Bubba's right on his right rear, full steam. So that was surprising. Everybody was like, 'Oh, Bubba did it on purpose,' but he did not." [26:23]

Ad

Bubba Wallace finished the 297-lap race in P21, earning only 25 points. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson ended the race in 37th place behind the Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More