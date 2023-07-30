Bubba Wallace to get Chase Elliott’s road course spotter on Sunday at Richmond after Freddie Kraft’s father’s death

In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity and support, Trey Poole will step in as Bubba Wallace's spotter at Richmond this Sunday, taking over from Freddie Kraft, who recently suffered the loss of his beloved father.

The emotional decision comes as Freddie Kraft's absence from the track was confirmed after he posted a message of gratitude for the overwhelming support he received during this difficult time.

For more than a decade, Kraft has been an integral part of Bubba Wallace's racing journey, guiding him with exceptional expertise. However, the tragic news of his father's passing has compelled him to take a step back from his responsibilities at the track.

As Wallace gears up for an important race at the Richmond Raceway, the team has enlisted the assistance of Reddick spotter Nick Payne for the event, as Wallace and Poole find themselves in separate groups.

Looking forward to the main event on Sunday, July 30, there were uncertainties about who would fill in as Bubba Wallace's spotter. Yet, amidst the somber atmosphere, a silver lining emerged as Trey Poole, an additional spotter for Chase Elliott on road courses, stepped up to lend his expertise and support to Wallace.

Poole has been instrumental in Chase Elliott's success on road courses. His familiarity with the challenges and dynamics of these specific tracks is likely to benefit Bubba during the race on Sunday.

Bubba Wallace's spotter pays tribute to father

On Saturday, July 29, Freddie Kraft, the spotter for Bubba Wallace, revealed the news of his father Tom Kraft's passing.

Through a heartfelt post on Facebook, Freddie Kraft shared the sad news.

"It’s with great sadness that we have to share our dad Tom Kraft passed away this morning. We know everyone would like to help any way they can. At this time we just need some time to wrap our heads around this heartbreaking news. We are thankful for all of your support throughout this long week. We will share the arrangements when they are made," he wrote.

The post continued with an expression of gratitude for the outpouring of support the family had received, acknowledging the overwhelming love and compassion from friends, fans, and fellow racing enthusiasts.

Tom Kraft's passing has left the entire racing world in a state of sorrow, as he had been an integral part of Freddie's life and career. A motorsports personnel himself, Tom was a multi-time champion at Riverhead Raceway.

The tribute post on social media touched the hearts of many, with condolence messages pouring in from all corners of the racing community.

With the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 race approaching in a few hours, it remains to be seen whether Freddie's absence has an impact on the outcome of the race for Bubba Wallace.