Bubba Wallace gets 100% real on how 'more positive than one negative' keeps his team in contention 

Bubba Wallace has shared his renewed focus on the positives after a frustrating end to his NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway last Sunday.

A late crash took Wallace and other drivers out early during the Wurth 400. However, despite the setback, the 23XI Racing driver emphasized how a shift in mindset is keeping his No. 23 team moving forward. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Wallace revealed the post-race conversation with crew chief Charles Denike, which helped him gain perspective.

"But I got out of the car, and Charles [Denike] was like, he gave me a laundry list of all the positive things that we accomplished from the start, I guess, I don't know, the start of the week all the way up to Sunday. And listening to that, you don't want to hear it, but then the list was so long that you're forced to listen to it, and it's like, damn, there is a lot more positives than this one negative," Bubba Wallace said.

Wallace was running in the top 10 before a lapse in concentration led to a multi-car wreck. While chasing Carson Hocevar, Wallace hit the wall and triggered a chain reaction that sent his car spinning into Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger. The incident ended Wallace’s day early.

"I'm at mentally compared to the years past of having a bad race at Texas, just as frustrated as I've ever been because I felt like I caused that, and I put our team behind after having a really good day," Wallace said.

Wallace is ranked eighth in the Cup Series points standings ahead of this week's race at Kansas Speedway. The 31-year-old has one win at the 1.5-mile intermediate speedway, which came in 2022, and was also his last.

Wallace will aim for his first victory in about 90 Cup races on Sunday's AdventHealth 400.

Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing's new paint scheme released

23XI Racing team, co-owned by NBA star Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, has partnered with Robinhood. The financial services firm, which is a new sponsor to NASCAR, recently unveiled the neon-themed paint scheme for Bubba Wallace and teammate Corey Heim in the No. 67 car.

Heim will drive the Robinhood-sponsored Toyota in Kansas, while Wallace will sport the company's colors at Chicago, Bristol, and Las Vegas.

"Having a fresh face and partner in this sport is not only beneficial for our team, but for the sport as a whole," Bubba Wallace said (via Forbes).

Meanwhile, the No. 23 team has been steadily improving all season. Wallace registered two back-to-back third-place finishes this season at Homestead and Martinsville. He also secured two other top-10 finishes at Atlanta and Talladega.

