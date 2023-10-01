Bubba Wallace hints about NASCAR post-season plans as he wishes to start the Snowball Derby

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace has revealed his 2023 post-season plans as he wishes to participate in the Snowball Derby later in December.

Wallace made the revelation during NASCAR's visit to the Talladega Superspeedway for the second race in the Round of 12. The #23 Toyota driver, who is currently in the playoffs, discussed his off-season plans with the media prior to the qualifying session on Saturday.

Toby Christie reported that Bubba Wallace will make his maiden start in the Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway later this year if all goes according to his plans.

"Trying to run the Snowball Derby for the first time this year," said Wallace. "That is not relaxing at all, and a little more work. I'm looking forward to that if it can all work out."

The Snowball Derby is regarded as the most prestigious Super Late Model stock car race which attracts plenty of big names for the annual event. Five Flags Speedway, located in Pensacola, Florida is the home of the iconic race.

The first Snowball Derby was held in 1968, and ever since, many future stars of NASCAR have won and proven their talents on the half-mile oval in Pensacola. The 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott remains the youngest driver to win the event, the title he achieved in 2011.

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and Erik Jones are both two-time Snowball Derby winners. Derek Thorn is the reigning champion of the prestigious Super Late Model event.

While Bubba Wallace is not confirmed to start the 56th Annual Snowball Derby scheduled on November 30-December 3, he is excited about the opportunity. This year's event boasts a record prize money with the winner taking away $35,000, Second place will pay $20,000, and third place taking home $10,000.

Bubba Wallace is confident of reaching the Round-of-8

The 23XI Racing driver is having a career-best season this year. After making it to the playoffs for the first time, Bubba Wallace has managed to advance into the Round of 12 and is a serious contender for the next round.

Speaking to the media coming off a third-place finish at Texas, Wallace was optimistic about his chances of advancing to the next round and making further inroads.

"I think we are very capable of getting to the round of 8." he said to the media at Talladega Superspeedway. "I look at the third round - those are really good race tracks. Going off what I watched last year in Homestead the car looked really, really fast, so I'm excited to get there, and then obviously, Vegas and Martinsville."

The 29-year-old added that he was excited too see what was in store in the remaining Playoffs races.

"I think if we can just fight our asses off these next weeks, it will be interesting to see what we can do for the remainder of the Playoffs," he added.

Bubba Wallace continued his dream run in the playoffs with a pole and third-place finish at Texas. The #23 Toyota driver will return to action this weekend at Talladega, where he claimed his first Cup Series win.