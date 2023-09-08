Bubba Wallace hopeful of advancing to playoffs Round of 12: "I think we have a really good shot"

Bubba Wallace clinched a commendable seventh-place finish in the inaugural playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The result places him in 13th position in the playoffs standings, a mere point behind 12th-placed Christopher Bell. The stakes are now higher than ever for Wallace, as he endeavors to secure a top-12 spot before the showdown at the Bristol Motor Speedway next week, or face elimination.

The 29-year-old driver already navigated the stressful playoff bubble toward the conclusion of the regular season and the experience could serve him well in the playoffs.

Bubba Wallace shared his thoughts with NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass.

"I said it while we were fighting for the bubble in the regular season that we're better than 16th. And I've said it once the playoffs started, we're better than 16th," he said.

Wallace's optimism is anchored in his conviction that the initial round of playoffs is tailored to his strengths.

"I think we have a really good shot. This first round is really suited for us," he added.

Bubba Wallace reveals crew chief's encouraging message following Darlington race

Recounting the post-race exchange with his crew chief and spotter, Freddie Kraft, after the Darlington race, Bubba Wallace said:

"One down, two to go is what Freddie (Kraft) said after the race ended last weekend. We just need to do the same thing what we did in Darlington."

He acknowledged the need for refinement in certain aspects of his performance but lauded the team's execution in the second and third stages, deeming it a resounding success.

"To walk away with the top 10 was big, especially after how the day started," he said. "But I think if we go out and run our own race this weekend, everything will take care of itself and if it's meant to be then we'll move on."

Wallace also recognized the importance of leaving no stone unturned ahead of the upcoming race in Kansas.

"We have to just make sure that we don't leave the race track on Sunday night wishing that we would have done something different or knowing that there was something left out on the table," he added.

The two upcoming races will be crucial for Bubba Wallace, who aims to contend for the Cup Series championship in his first-ever playoff qualification.