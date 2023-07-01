Bubba Wallace insists many NASCAR drivers “skeptical” about Chicago street race

Ahead of NASCAR's first-ever street race in Chicago, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace has expressed concerns over the narrow layout of the track. Wallace also revealed that many drivers on the grid are skeptical of the event on Sunday.

The 2.2-mile street circuit features 12 turns, with the majority of these being 90-degree turns. With NASCAR's close-pack racing, it will be difficult for drivers to keep their noses clean in such tight corners.

"Racing through the city streets, very narrow, I honestly don't know how it's all going to work out. I think there are a lot of us that are skeptical in the field." said Bubba Wallace expressing concern on behalf of the drivers.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano also had similar feelings, as he is both excited and nervous heading into the weekend.

"I think we're all excited, and we're all really nervous at the same time," said Logano recently.

The street course in downtown Chicago is much different from the road course tracks NASCAR drivers are used to.

The limited run-off areas and walled barriers in close proximity will inevitably lead to collisions. Drivers will also have to nail the braking for every tight corner to avoid hitting the barriers and causing a pileup.

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch called certain corners "really, really tight" as he tested the layout on the simulator. The varied surface conditions on different streets are also expected to challenge drivers.

Being an unconventional race, drivers are heading into the race with many unknowns. The Loop 121 Xfinity race on Saturday will provide a glimpse of the action to be expected during Sunday's main race, The Grant Park 220.

Bubba Wallace opens up about his 23XI Racing team owner Michael Jordan

NASCAR Cup Series team owner Michael Jordan

Basketball legend Michael Jordan co-owns the 23XI Racing team, with Bubba Wallace driving the #23 Toyota and Tyler Reddick behind the wheel of the #45 Toyota.

Ahead of the Chicago Street Race, in the city that Jordan calls home, Wallace revealed how it is driving for the Basketball Hall of Famer.

"He’s always just giving you jabs, checking your confidence and making sure it’s in check. And that’s super important. But he’s always going to rag on you about something, so you’ve got to be ready for it," Wallace said to Chicago Sun Times

Wallace will be driving the #23 car, the same number Jordan sported during his time with the Chicago Bulls, winning six NBA championships. The iconic number has a special value for Chicagoans, as they root for Wallace this weekend.

"I’ve learned there are a lot of people that are rooting for the 23 car out there across the globe, and that’s really, really cool," Bubba Wallace said. "So to be here in Chicago, where I know 23 has a massive significance, it’s just cool to be carrying the number and the colors and everything else about it."

With plenty of support for him this weekend, Bubba Wallace will be hoping to drive his #23 Toyota down the victory lane in honor of Michael Jordan.

